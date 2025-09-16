AV-Comparatives to Showcase Enterprise-Focused EPR and EDR Testing alongside Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit
Logo AV-Comparatives
Driving Evidence-Based Insight into Enterprise Cyber Defence through Real-World Prevention, Detection, and Response Testing
With targeted attacks increasingly bypassing traditional defences, effective prevention, detection, and response mechanisms have become business-critical. AV-Comparatives has responded by launching some of the most comprehensive and technically demanding EPR/EDR evaluations in the industry.
“Our EPR and EDR testing provides enterprise clients with unmatched visibility into how solutions perform under realistic, multi-stage attack scenarios, including breach simulation, telemetry analysis, and anti-tampering resistance,” said Jan Brilke, COO of AV-Comparatives.
Key highlights of AV-Comparatives’ 2025 Enterprise Testing Programme include:
Enterprise Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test: A full attack-chain evaluation measuring both prevention and response capabilities, total cost of ownership, and operational impact across 50 targeted attacks. The latest EPR Test Report will be released publicly on 22nd September 2025. Vendors included: Bitdefender, Check Point, CrowdStrike, Elastic, ESET, Fortinet, G Data, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks and VIPRE. 2 vendors failed certification.
These Red/Blue/Purple Team-style tests go far beyond static detection benchmarks, offering practical insight for CISOs, analysts, and enterprise decision-makers tasked with building cyber resilience.
Jan Brilke (coo) and Peter Stelzhammer (co-founder) will attend the summit and are available for in-person meetings to discuss these initiatives. “We look forward to exchanging insights with cybersecurity leaders and demonstrating how our EPR/EDR testing is helping enterprises validate their defences in the most critical areas,” Brilke added.
Event Details:
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit
22–24 September 2025 | London, United Kingdom
Event Website
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.