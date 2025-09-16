AV-Comparatives to Showcase Enterprise-Focused EPR and EDR Testing alongside Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Driving Evidence-Based Insight into Enterprise Cyber Defence through Real-World Prevention, Detection, and Response Testing

— Jan Brilke, COO of AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives is proud to announce its participation in the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in London, 22–24 September 2025. As the cybersecurity community gathers to address evolving threats and digital risk strategies, AV-Comparatives brings a spotlight to one of the most pressing areas in enterprise defence: the real-world efficacy of Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) and Extended Detection and Response (EDR) technologies.

With targeted attacks increasingly bypassing traditional defences, effective prevention, detection, and response mechanisms have become business-critical. AV-Comparatives has responded by launching some of the most comprehensive and technically demanding EPR/EDR evaluations in the industry.

“Our EPR and EDR testing provides enterprise clients with unmatched visibility into how solutions perform under realistic, multi-stage attack scenarios, including breach simulation, telemetry analysis, and anti-tampering resistance,” said Jan Brilke, COO of AV-Comparatives.

Key highlights of AV-Comparatives’ 2025 Enterprise Testing Programme include:
Enterprise Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test: A full attack-chain evaluation measuring both prevention and response capabilities, total cost of ownership, and operational impact across 50 targeted attacks. The latest EPR Test Report will be released publicly on 22nd September 2025. Vendors included: Bitdefender, Check Point, CrowdStrike, Elastic, ESET, Fortinet, G Data, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks and VIPRE. 2 vendors failed certification.

These Red/Blue/Purple Team-style tests go far beyond static detection benchmarks, offering practical insight for CISOs, analysts, and enterprise decision-makers tasked with building cyber resilience.

Jan Brilke (coo) and Peter Stelzhammer (co-founder) will attend the summit and are available for in-person meetings to discuss these initiatives. “We look forward to exchanging insights with cybersecurity leaders and demonstrating how our EPR/EDR testing is helping enterprises validate their defences in the most critical areas,” Brilke added.

Event Details:
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit
22–24 September 2025 | London, United Kingdom
Event Website

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here
About

AV-Comparatives is the globally recognised, ISO 9001:2015-certified authority in independent cybersecurity testing. Founded in 1999 as a research initiative at the University of Innsbruck, AV-Comparatives has evolved into the world’s leading testing lab for cybersecurity solutions. From its origins investigating antivirus performance, the organisation now evaluates the entire cybersecurity landscape, including endpoint protection, EDR/XDR platforms, mobile and Mac security, anti-phishing, VPNs , parental controls, and cutting-edge operational technology (OT) defences. AV-Comparatives harnesses cutting-edge threat intelligence to conduct rigorous, real-world testing that mirrors the evolving global threat landscape. Our scientifically grounded methodology ensures the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and impartiality. Each test is designed to evaluate whether cybersecurity products deliver on their promises, empowering consumers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers to make informed, data-driven security decisions. Results are freely accessible to the public, including private users, news organisations, and academic institutions. Certification from AV-Comparatives is regarded globally as an independent seal of excellence, trusted by vendors, IT professionals, and analysts alike. With a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, AV-Comparatives remains at the forefront of cybersecurity assurance across IT, IoT, and OT domains. As the cybersecurity industry evolves, we continue to uphold our core values. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognised. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does, with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

AV-Comparatives

