MDC invites landowners in central Missouri to free pond management workshops this spring

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to free pond management workshops around central Missouri this spring. These workshops will instruct participants on how to build ponds, how to stock their pond, and how to manage the area for fish and aquatic plants. Available workshops are as follows:

  • March 19 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Montgomery City Public Library. To register for this workshop, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZE8. Questions about this event can be sent to Scott Voney at scott.voney@mdc.mo.gov. The Montgomery City Public Library is located at 224 N. Allen Street in Montgomery City.
  • March 21 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at Runge Conservation Nature Center. To register for this workshop, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZaJ. Questions about this event can be sent to Scott Williams at scott.williams@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.
  • March 26 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at MDC’s Central Regional Office. To register for this workshop, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zai. Questions about this event can be sent to Scott Voney at scott.voney@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.
  • March 28 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Cooper County Public Health Center. To register for this workshop, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZRp. Questions about this event can be sent to Scott Williams at scott.williams@mdc.mo.gov. The Cooper County Public Health Center is located at 17040 Klinton Drive in Boonville.

These workshops are designed for adults, but children are welcome. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

