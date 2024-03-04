Perfect Days Ahead as Tokyo Rules Film Awards

Perfect Days - Oscar-nominated Tokyo Cowboy - Best Feature Drama Award - SIFF Rules of Living - Best Feature Comedy Award - SIFF

The Sun keeps rising on Japanese films as " Tokyo Cowboy " received the Director's Choice for Best Feature Drama, and " Rules of Living " was awarded the Director's Choice for Best Feature Comedy this weekend at the 30th Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF). Next up… the Oscars on March 10, where Japan hopes to bring home more awards with " Perfect Days ", nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Co-written and directed by Wim Wenders, it is the first Japanese film to be nominated that is not directed by a Japanese filmmaker. It is an unusual story about the "Perfect Days" of a public toilet cleaner in Tokyo that has already won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Japanese actor, Koji Yakusho, also received the award for Best Actor."Tokyo Cowboy" has been garnering awards at international film festivals since its 2023 debut at MINT (Montana International Film Festival.) Directed by Marc Marriott, "Tokyo Cowboy" is a drama about a brash Japanese businessman who has promised his Tokyo bosses that he can turn a profitless US cattle ranch in Montana into a premiere-performing asset. When his Japanese Wagyu-beef expert fails him, he learns that his challenges in this strange new land are much greater than he expected but the rewards are more profound than he could imagine: "Sometimes going off course is the best course of action". Filmed in Montana and Japan, "Tokyo Cowboy" has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes."Rules of Living" had its World Premiere this week to a sold out audience at the Sedona International Film Festival, and took home a top award right out of the gate for first-time film director, Greg Dale. The Director's Choice for Best Feature Comedy, "Rules of Living" is a multicultural romantic dramedy about a Japanese divorcee who is stuck, both in life and in love, who must take in an American male roommate to make ends meet. Despite her reluctance, opening her door to this stranger will soon open up her world as this odd couple is forced to be together, yet doomed to be apart. Written by Greg Dale, it is a heartwarming story of bridging the barriers between eastern and western cultures: "Same Planet. Different Worlds." SIFF Host, Tonya June Moore raved, "You'll laugh your way through that one!"

