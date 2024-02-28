Japanese Shows Gun for Awards: “Perfect Days”, “Rules of Living”, “Shogun”
This week’s Asian invasion in Entertainment – NOT from Korea!TOKYO, JAPAN, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The remake of “Shogun” debuted on February 27 (FX & Hulu). Based on the best-selling novel by James Clavell, it brings to life the last days of feudal Japan through the arrival of a British navigator (originally played by Richard Chamberlain in the 1980 mini-series). Over a decade in the making, this 10-part series is an ode to Japanese culture, history, and even philosophy, sharing a delightful pearl of wisdom: “Every man has three hearts. One in his mouth for the world to know. Another in his chest, just for his friends. And a secret heart buried deep where no one can find it.” February is the month of hearts, and this week America will be regaled with Japanese-themed shows that each express heart in a different way.
“Perfect Days” may be the surprise contender at this year’s Oscars on March 10th, nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Directed and co-written by Wim Wenders, it is the first Japanese film to be nominated that is not directed by a Japanese filmmaker. Although a plot centered around a public toilet cleaner in Tokyo may seem odd, the role won the Best Actor Award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for Japanese actor, Koji Yakusho, and also garnered the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.
“Rules of Living” is another Japanese film seeking awards in its World Premiere at the Sedona International Film Festival this week – it has already won out over 15,000 submissions to be featured at this 30th Anniversary celebration. A multicultural romantic comedy, it is a heartwarming story of bridging the barriers between eastern and western cultures. This Japanese entry is also directed by a non-Japanese: American, Greg Dale, who also wrote and stars in the film. It is a story of the “secret heart” about a Japanese divorcee who is stuck, both in life and in love, who must take in an American male roommate to make ends meet. Despite her reluctance, opening her door to this stranger will soon open up her world as this odd couple is forced to be together, yet doomed to be apart.
Move over, Korea – although Korea’s “Parasite” and “Squid Games” have garnered international attention and awards, including an Oscar, it is now time for another Asian invasion in entertainment, from Japan.
