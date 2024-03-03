SIFF Directors’ Choice Award 2024 goes to the Multi-Cultural hit “Rules of Living”
World Premiere of “Rules of Living” swoops “Best Feature Comedy”SEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future looks promising for both Greg Dale as a film director, and “Rules of Living” as an international hit movie since it has been awarded the Directors’ Choice Award for BEST FEATURE COMEDY at the 30th Anniversary of the Sedona International Film Festival (February 24 – March 3, 2024), which concludes with screenings of the award-winning films.
While Greg Dale has over 30 years of experience as an actor and director for theater, this is his debut as a film director. “Rules of Living” is a heartwarming romantic comedy based on Greg’s hilarious anecdotes as a foreigner immersed in the idiosyncratic beauty of Japanese culture, exemplified by the film’s tag line: Same Planet, Different Worlds.
The award would not have been possible without the rich cast led by Japanese/Korean actress, Kaho Minami, who plays a Japanese divorcee who must take in an American male roommate to make ends meet. Kaho Minami is regarded as one of the most influential women in Japan. Formerly married to Japanese actor, Ken Watanabe, Kaho is a famous stage and movie star in Japan with over 30 films to her credit, and recently appeared in the internationally award-winning series “Pachinko” (Apple TV+). Another casting coup was enlisting Japanese star, Kippei Shiina who plays Kaho’s fiancé. He is a versatile actor who has assumed a wide range of characters in over 50 films and 20 television shows – he was even the Japanese voice for Chris Hemsworth’s character in “Snow White and the Huntsman”.
Executive Producer Jeffrey Rowe of Mirus Pictures also has a significant acting role in “Rules of Living”, playing Lafcadio Hearn, whose writings introduced Japanese culture to the world in the early 1900’s. Considered the “National Poet of Japan”, Lafcadio Hearn’s poem “A Drop of Dew” forms an inspirational basis that is woven throughout the plot of the film. “Rules of Living” may be this century’s medium to open a new audience to the uniqueness of Japanese culture.
Pat Schweiss, who has been executive Director of the Sedona Film Festival for over half its 30-year history, has opened up the world to Greg Dale as a Film Director. “Rules of Living” is about a divorced woman in Japan opening her door to a foreigner who will soon open up her world, as this multi-cultural odd couple is forced to be together, yet doomed to be apart. During the Q & A at the Sedona International Film Festival, Greg Dale received thunderous applause as he explained his views on multi-culturalism: “I’m American, but I also have a European background. I live in Japan, and I have two kids who are bi-lingual who are mixed American and Japanese. In all honesty, I think that is where the world is going, I think that multi-culturalism is very strong and we learn so much from each other. Of course there are difficulties, but there are difficulties in any relationship. There is so much more, your horizons get so broad, you can share and learn so much.”
Award-Winning Best Feature Comedy : Rules of Living official trailer