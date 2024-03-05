Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®/Heartland MLS tap RE-Target to deliver targeted messaging, advertising

Fifty REALTOR® associations and multiple listing services across the United States are now using RE-Target by SavvyCard to deliver targeted communications and advertising.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13,000-member Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS(KCRAR) and Heartland MLS have partnered with RE-Target by SavvyCard to deliver targeted communications and advertising via its MLS dashboard.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution designed for the real estate industry that delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement with member and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.“Our Clareity MLS dashboard is the ideal location for showcasing our value to our members by keeping our association and MLS benefits front and center where they work every day,” said Kipp Cooper, KCRAR and Heartland MLS CEO. “We look forward to our members’ increased engagement with their services and business tools, while also generating awareness of our affiliates and local home service providers.”“We’re excited to work with Kipp and his team to bring RE-Target’s benefits to REALTORSthroughout the Kansas City region,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard. “We’re confident his members and subscribers will benefit from learning more about KCRAR and Heartland’s initiatives and their affiliates’ offerings.”RE-Target has partnered with 50 organizations to deliver targeted messaging and advertising to more than 333,000 real estate professionals across the United States. RE-Target integrations include Clareity, connectMLS, FlexMLS, Paragon, REcenterhub, and Relevate, along with propriety dashboards from Stellar MLS and Triangle MLS.About Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORSThe Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS, “The Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region,” is the largest professional business association in the greater Kansas City area. KCRAR serves more than 13,000 REALTORmembers in Kansas and Missouri. KCRAR exists to protect the rights and privileges of homeownership, to maintain continuing avenues of education and to improve the standards of the real estate profession and to serve our members and the real estate community. KCRAR is affiliated with the National Association of REALTORS, the Kansas Association of REALTORSand Missouri REALTORSAbout HeartlandMLS:Since its inception in 1993, Heartland Multiple Listing Service has been the trusted source for the most complete and accurate real estate information across the Kansas City region. Heartland MLS currently provides services to more than 12,000 subscribers and participants across 39 counties in Kansas and Missouri. Heartland MLS provides real estate professionals with reliable, cost-effective access to a suite of state-of-the-art MLS technology services and products to serve their business needs in today’s fast-paced industry. Heartland MLS helped facilitate over 37,000 real estate transactions valued at nearly $12.6 billion in 2023. Heartland MLS is owned and operated by the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORSAbout SavvyCardSavvyCardis a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

