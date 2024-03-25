Staci LaToison Moderates Panel & Speaks on Financial Wellness During Women's History Month at Discovery Green
Discovery Green Board Member and Founder & CEO of Dream Big Ventures, LLC and Her Money Moves Podcast Staci LaToison, Leads Panel at Girls at the Green Panel, Discovery Green Houston
Staci and Dream Big Ventures, LLC speak at 'Girls on the Green'-"Dream Big: Trailblazers Transforming Communities" to inspire the youth of our generation
What a vibrant gathering spotlighting the spirit of female empowerment! How thrilling to showcase a festive atmosphere celebrating the power of women and girls!”HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off Women’s History Month this year, Staci LaToison of Dream Big Ventures, LLC and board member of Discovery Green has partnered with Houston's very own Discovery Green to moderate a panel entitled "Dream Big: Trailblazers Transforming Communities" for women’s empowerment discussing relevant topics such as identifying gaps in underserved communities, collaborating for change, and overcoming obstacles.
— Staci LaToison, Founder Dream Big Ventures, LLC and Her Money Moves Podcast
The panel hosted names such as: Miss Texas 2024, Ellie Breaux, Dr. Lori Choi, Founder of I’ll Have What She’s Having, Lauren Levicki Courville, President of Dress For Success Houston, and Texas Senator Carol Alvarado.
This panel led by Staci LaToison, Discovery Green Board Member, and CEO of Dream Big Ventures, LLC spoke about collaborating for change, managing success and the future of leadership as it relates to women in our current ecosystem.
"I had an unforgettable start to Women's History Month with the groundbreaking "Girls on the Green" event, a vibrant gathering that spotlighted the spirit of female empowerment and solidarity. We were thrilled to showcase an array of all-women vendors, captivating Barbie-themed photo ops, and a special screening of the Barbie movie, creating a festive atmosphere that celebrated the power of women and girls." says LaToison.
LaToison continues, "The heart and soul of this celebration were the girls and women of all ages who joined us, embodying the diversity and strength of our community. As a board member of Discovery Green Conservancy, it was truly an honor to be #MoneyMovesBarbie and lead a panel discussion featuring trailblazing women who have identified gaps, taken bold action, and made significant impacts in our community; like Texas Senator Carol Alvarado, Miss Texas Ellie Breaux, Dr. Lori Choi, Founder of I'll Have What She's Having and Lauren Levicki Courville President of Dress for Success Houston. This includes my own journey with Dream Big Ventures LLC and the Her Money Moves podcast, emphasizing the importance of women Dreaming Bigger investing in themselves and securing bright financial futures."
A heartfelt thank you to Kathryn Lott, Susanne Theis, and the entire Discovery Green Conservancy team, board members and sponsors for fostering these inclusive spaces that elevate women's voices and contributions. Together, we're breaking barriers and building a more empowered future.
This Women’s History Month, Staci and her community partners have made it a priority to inspire women in the community and created a high energy community event on the lawn of Discovery Green to ensure that the young women in our community felt uplifted by the leadership we have to offer.
The event boasted a star-studded line up of fun activities including music, food, photo ops, and concluded the day with a showing of the “Barbie” movie under the glittering lights of downtown Houston.
Women were encouraged to dress up – or borrow themed props to explore girl power! Business Barbie, Texan Barbie, Skipper, Athlete Barbie came to life that day and also had a plethora of wheelchair friendly activities including posing in life-sized and wheel-chair friendly Barbie boxes -- promoting inclusive messages as "everyone is welcome, and you are enough!"
DJ G-Funk spun fun and danceable tunes while girls enjoyed a pop-up shop with women-owned business and vendors, watched demonstrations from self-defense instructions and participated in self-defense classes. School of Rock also performed with an all-girl band and stick around after the movie for a karaoke singalong.
About Staci LaToison: Staci LaToison is an award-winning investor, global speaker, consultant, podcast host and bestselling author. She founded Dream Big Ventures, dedicated to empowering career-driven women through professional development, community engagement, and investment opportunities. With over two decades at Chevron managing global teams and billion-dollar budgets with roles in China and Angola, she launched Dream Big to inspire women to unlock possibilities they never imagined. Dream Big now hosts empowering workshops and supports women-led businesses, building a robust community network. www.stacilatoison.com.
About Dream Big Ventures, LLC: Dream Big Ventures was founded by Staci LaToison, a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the startup ecosystem. With her extensive 22-year international experience managing billion dollar budgets and global teams from Chevron into the realm of consulting, offering workshops and seminars that encompass AI, strategic planning, business planning, business development, and stakeholder engagement, Staci brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. Dream Big Ventures is committed to empowering underrepresented founders in the fields of energy transition, climate tech, and health tech, and Staci has a proven track record of success in doing so. www.dreambigventuresllc.com.
About Her Money Moves Podcast: Her Money Moves is all about providing women with untethered access, to real insights, from real women, making a real impact in their respective industries. On the show, we explore inspiring journeys, practical tips, and strategies to empower women and their financial futures. We know that when women are empowered in leadership, we drive progress in our industries, uplift our communities, and propel the global economy forward. Listen here: https://www.youtube.com/@StaciLaToison.
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here