Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital Names Lisa Kloc as Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Kloc, Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloc brings over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience across the healthcare continuum. She has served as a leader and speech language pathologist in rehabilitation hospitals in several states. Lisa most recently served as a Director of Rehabilitation for acute care and post-acute care services including acute, outpatient, and inpatient rehabilitation in South Florida.

"We are fortunate to have Lisa leading our new hospital in Orlando,” Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehab Partner’s COO, said. “The Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital opens in the next few months and the success will be measured on the ability to drive the quality of inpatient rehab care that the community deserves,” Bergh said.

Kloc has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor and Master of Science in Speech Language Pathology from the State University of New York College at Fredonia.



About Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital

Orlando Rehab is a 3-story 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms owned and developed by New Era Companies and WB Development. People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.



About New Era Companies

New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com

About WB Development Partners

WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.