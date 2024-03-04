State University of New York At Cobleskill Ag & Power Machinery & John Deere Tech Program Achieve AED Accreditation
AED Foundation is pleased to announce the accreditation of the Agricultural Power Machinery & John Deere TECH at State University of New York at Cobleskill.
AED Foundation is pleased to announce the accreditation of the Agricultural Power Machinery & John Deere TECH at State University of New York at Cobleskill.
— Christopher Smith, SUNY Cobleskill
State University of New York at Cobleskill Agricultural and Power Machinery & John Deere TECH Program are the third and fourth SUNY Cobleskill programs to be accredited by The AED Foundation. The term of AEDF accreditation is five years, starting this month and going through February of 2029. The AED Foundation is dedicated to developing and improving heavy equipment industry partnerships that meet the mutual needs of local dealers, manufacturers, and technical colleges. The AED Foundation is proud to be affiliated with State University of New York at Cobleskill through this accreditation and is committed to the program’s ongoing success.
“We are very excited that all Associate Degree Programs at SUNY Cobleskill are now AEDF accredited. This accreditation gives students the opportunity to be certified as AED Technicians, which provides them with another credential as they enter the industry,” stated Christopher Smith, Associate Professor of Agricultural Engineering Technology Department of SUNY Cobleskill. “Having all of our programs accredited by AEDF ensures our college is meeting current industry standards and that our students have a strong level of knowledge about the topics those standards cover.”
About AED
Established in 1919, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is an international trade association based in Schaumburg, IL, representing over 700 equipment distributors, manufacturers, and industry-service firms nationwide. AED members sell, service and rent equipment to such markets as heavy and light construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, aggregates, engines and industrial.
About AEDF
Established in 1991 and directed by AED members, The AED Foundation (AEDF) addresses professional education and workforce development in the industry. This includes AEDF Accreditation of diesel-equipment technology college programs and AEDF Recognition of secondary diesel programs.
About State University of New York at Cobleskill
The State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill is a public college in Cobleskill, New York. It is part of the State University of New York system. It began as the Schoharie State School of Agriculture in 1911 and joined the SUNY system in 1916. SUNY Cobleskill prides itself on giving individual attention to students, on programs that marry theory with practice, and on commitment to preparing students for a lifetime of learning and accomplishment.
