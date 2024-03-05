SecurityBridge Attends SAPinsider 2024 To Discuss SAP Cybersecurity Challenges
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, today announced the company has teamed up with Lonza to discuss methods for SAP cybersecurity protection at SAPinsider 2024, Las Vegas, March 18-21, 2024.
SAPinsider 2024 is a gateway to the latest trends, insights, and strategies shaping the SAP landscape. The global SAP community converges at SAPinsider Las Vegas for a deep dive into the latest SAP technologies, solutions, and topics.
At the event, Bill Oliver, SecurityBridge’s U.S. Managing Director, will be joined by Lonza’s Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, Nipun Mahajan, to discuss best practices and challenges of an SAP cybersecurity transformation on March 20th from 10:30 am to 11:10 am PT. The accomplished cybersecurity professionals will discuss attack vectors hackers use to breach SAP systems, intrusion detection, custom code vulnerabilities, and various risk mitigation methods.
“Hackers are attempting to break into SAP systems at a record pace, and if you are not ready, your organization is going to be in a world of hurt,” Oliver said. “Together with my colleague, Mahajan, we will reveal proven ways to reduce attack vectors and better insulate digital assets from bad actors. We look forward to diving deep into this narrative with SAPinsider’s experienced professional attendees.”
Individuals interested in attending SecurityBridge’s discussion at SAPinsider 2024 can register at reg.eventmobi.com/vegas-2024/register.
Can’t attend SAPinsider 2024? Get the same informative SAP cybersecurity insights directly from SecurityBridge at securitybridge.com/contact.
About SecurityBridge, Inc.
SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For details, please visit securitybridge.com.
