Dr. Laura Lyn Gallagher Joins Renowned Fort Worth Bariatric Surgery Practice
Board-certified surgery specialist Laura Lyn Gallagher, DO joins the team at Bagshahi Bariatric & General Surgery, an elite North Dallas weight loss facility.FORT WORTH, TX, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bagshahi Bariatric and General Surgery has been a leading provider of weight loss surgery in the North Dallas region for decades. Unlike other bariatric facilities, the Fort Worth-based practice utilizes the most modern and innovative bariatric surgery procedures to achieve a patient’s health goals. Dr. Hossein Bagshahi is a board-certified weight loss surgeon with fellowship training in both minimally invasive, endoscopic, and robotic-assisted surgery, allowing patients to undergo effective bariatric procedures — such as gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and duodenal switch — with less invasive techniques than open surgery. The practice recently welcomed Dr. Laura Lyn Gallagher to the team, who is a board-certified general surgery specialist with experience in general, minimally invasive, and robotic weight loss surgery.
Dr. Gallagher joins the team with several years of experience in general, bariatric, robotic, minimally invasive, and hernia surgery. She completed a bariatric and minimally invasive surgery fellowship at Saint Luke’s Hospital, giving her specialized experience in laparoscopic procedures as well as the da Vinci® robotic-assisted surgical system. Dr. Gallagher also belongs to professional organizations such as the American College of Surgeons and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
Dr. Gallagher is dedicated to providing personalized, patient-focused treatment at Bagshahi Bariatric and General Surgery, and is eager to help individuals in North Texas achieve a healthier and happier quality of life. She is committed to guiding patients during every stage of the surgical process, as well as throughout their weight loss journeys.
About Bagshahi Bariatric and General Surgery
Bagshahi Bariatric and General Surgery is a weight loss practice offering surgical, non-surgical, and minimally invasive treatments for North Dallas patients. Led by board-certified and fellowship-trained bariatric surgeon Hossein Bagshahi, MD, Bagshahi Bariatric offers a myriad of treatment options ranging from general weight loss surgery to robotic-assisted, endoscopic, and laparoscopic procedures. This broad range of surgical and minimally invasive treatments helps ensure each person finds the best solution for their unique needs, concerns, and health goals. Thanks to the team’s specialization in minimally invasive weight loss surgery, as well as their ongoing continuum of care, Bagshahi Bariatric and General Surgery has helped countless patients in the Fort Worth, Colleyville, Weatherford, and Aledo areas reshape their health and quality of life. Dr. Hossein Bagshahi and Dr. Laura Gallagher are available for interview upon request.
