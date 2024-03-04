Oxland Group Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Houston

Oxland Group is a Texas-based residential development company. Oxland Group's Two Step Farm, is the residential development company's flagship master-planned community in Montgomery County, Texas

Award-winning Residential Real Estate Developer to Support Statewide Projects From New Location



HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxland Group, a Texas-based residential development company, is opening its new headquarters in Houston. The opening comes amid the company’s growth in two Texas metropolitan areas. The new headquarters is conveniently located near Two Step Farm, which will be Oxland’s flagship master-planned residential community in the Houston area. Oxland will also maintain its second office location in McKinney, Texas.

“Over 40 percent of the top-selling master-planned communities are in Texas, 26 percent of which are in Houston,” says Tom Woliver, co-president of Oxland Group. “The Texas market is thriving, and we’re thrilled to be a part of its exciting growth. Our strong Houston roots make the location an excellent base while we support multiple cities statewide.”

In January 2024, Oxland closed on a 960-acre tract in Sugar Land, Texas along with Pulte Homes and Taylor Morrison.

In 2023, Oxland purchased 1,860 acres of land to be developed in the heart of Montgomery County, Texas. Two Step Farm will feature approximately 4,000 homes to help fulfill the growing need for a variety of housing options for this highly sought after suburb of Houston. The Houston Business Journal recently announced that the community is a Landmark Awards finalist for Best Land Deal.

“We appreciate Oxland being named a Landmark Award finalist for Best Land Deal,” says Woliver. “In each of our developments, our goal is to do right by the land and the larger community. The Two Step Farm deal reflects that commitment.”

Also in 2023, the award-winning developers successfully launched a grand opening of the Painted Tree community in the Dallas-Fort Worth. In that same year, Painted Tree sold an impressive 448 homes. The community includes 3,400 dwelling units on 1,100 acres. Known as McKinney’s first trailside community, Painted Tree offers 28 miles of multi-surfaced trails, a 20-acre lake, and 200 acres of natural open space.

Painted Tree has already earned two prestigious awards during its inaugural year. It was recognized as #43 on Real Estate Consulting’s 2023 Top 50 Master-Planned Communities and #36 on John Burns Research and Consulting's Top 50 Master Plan of 2023, solidifying Painted Tree as the second highest ranking master-planned community in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Oxland Group Co-Presidents

Co-Presidents Tom Woliver and Mike Brady boast a combined 55 years of real estate development experience.

• Woliver guides Oxland with his decades of experience in community development, land acquisitions, and home building during which he developed more than 10,000 lots in 15 years throughout Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and other markets outside of Texas.

• Brady’s background includes land investments, development, and homebuilding with Contrast Development, Standard Pacific Homes, and Pulte Homes.

Learn more about Oxland Group and its community development at www.oxlandgroup.com.

About Oxland Group

Oxland Group is a full-service capital investment and real estate development company with principal-level expertise in land acquisition, entitlements, development, land transaction, and value creation. The company is funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm whose primary investment platform is residential real estate. Learn more at www.oxlandgroup.com.