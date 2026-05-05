The Coin Jar Launches to Support Working Single Mothers In North Texas

The Coin Jar is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting working single mothers through direct assistance, career support, and personalized guidance. Board members from left to right: Jen Colby, Amber Altarabulsi, and Faith Christian at The Coin Jar’s official public launch event on May 2 in Dallas.

New nonprofit combines emergency financial assistance with long-term career and financial support to help families move toward stability

The Coin Jar was built to provide practical support, but also to remind working single mothers that they don’t have to face these situations alone.” — Amber Altarabulsi

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coin Jar, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting working single mothers, officially launched this month with a mission to help families move from financial crisis to long-term stability through direct assistance, career support, and personalized guidance.

Founded in 2024 by working single mother Amber Altarabulsi, The Coin Jar was created to address a growing and often overlooked reality facing millions of families across the United States: many single mothers are employed full-time yet still work paycheck-to-paycheck, causing them to struggle to recover from unexpected financial setbacks, access long-term resources, and build savings for the future.

The organization provides emergency financial assistance to working single mothers that ranges from $500 to $2,000 for urgent needs such as housing, transportation, childcare, utilities, and medical expenses. Beyond immediate aid, The Coin Jar also offers career guidance, mentorship, educational resources, budgeting support, and emergency savings programs designed to create lasting financial stability.

“Even with support from family and a cooperative co-parent, there were times when making ends meet felt overwhelming,” says Altarabulsi. “That experience shaped my commitment to supporting other women because I knew there were so many women navigating those same challenges without a safety net. The Coin Jar was built to provide practical support, but also to remind working single mothers that they don’t have to face these situations alone.”

According to national data, roughly 1 in 4 children in the United States live in a single-parent household, with nearly 80 percent of those households led by mothers. Nearly 7 in 10 children living with a single mother are considered low-income or living in poverty, despite many mothers maintaining steady employment. Research consistently shows that financial instability, lack of affordable childcare, housing insecurity, wage inequalities, gaps in healthcare access, and chronic stress are among the largest factors impacting outcomes for these families.

The Coin Jar’s model was designed specifically to address both the immediate pressures and long-term barriers many single mothers face. By pairing short-term relief with career development and financial planning resources, the organization aims to help families create sustainable pathways forward.

“As a single mother, there were times when it felt impossible to stay afloat while trying to provide stability for my son,” said Elizabeth Gwatidzo, a participant in The Coin Jar program. “The Coin Jar stepped in when I needed support most. They helped ease financial stress while also providing encouragement, education, and a sense of community. Everything I do is about creating a better future for my son, and programs like this help mothers like me feel empowered to keep moving forward.”

The organization celebrated its official public launch during an event on May 2 in Dallas. Altarabulsi, her daughter and the nonprofit’s co-founder and board member, Faith Christian, and board member Jen Colby spoke at the event to share their stories and help community advocates, supporters, and local partners understand The Coin Jar’s mission and future initiatives.

As the organization begins expanding its reach across North Texas, The Coin Jar is actively seeking community partnerships, corporate sponsorships, donors, and volunteers to help meet growing demand for services.

For more information, donation opportunities, or ways to get involved, visit The Coin Jar at thecoinjar.org.

###

About The Coin Jar

The Coin Jar is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2024 by working single mother Amber Altarabulsi. Based in the DFW Metroplex, The Coin Jar is dedicated to supporting working single mothers by helping them change their circumstances through financial assistance and career support. With a mission to both stabilize each mother’s current situation and empower families for the future, the organization provides expert career guidance, educational resources, and one-on-one support. To learn more or get involved, visit thecoinjar.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.