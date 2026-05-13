Holley Development Company and Indco Partners Acquire 16 Acres at Signature 35 in North Fort Worth

Founded in 2024, Holley Development Company focuses on high impact, strategically located development opportunities across North Texas. Indco Partners is a Dallas–Fort Worth based real estate firm focused on the development of industrial properties across Texas. Photo credit: Pross Design

Development will bring flexible industrial and storage space to one of North Texas’ fastest-growing logistics corridors

We pursue projects that capitalize on North Texas’ growth, and this building fits our vision and approach to success with trusted partners.” — Stephen Holley, founder of Holley Development Company

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based commercial real estate firms Holley Development Company and Indco Partners have jointly acquired 16 acres fronting Interstate 35W in the Alliance submarket of North Fort Worth, Texas. The property, often referred to as Signature 35, is located just south of Hwy 114 along Interstate 35.

The site will be developed into a 111,923 square foot light industrial facility which includes climate-controlled storage and a 5-acre outside storage yard. The modern rear-load facility, with frontage along Interstate 35W, is designed to attract top-tier industrial users.

“We pursue projects that capitalize on North Texas’ growth, and this building fits our vision and approach to success with trusted partners,” says Stephen Holley, founder of Holley Development Company. “Signature 35 expands our presence into Fort Worth, complementing our significant holdings in McKinney’s industrial and manufacturing corridor.”

Holley Development Company focuses on projects that serve evolving supply chain needs of manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and other businesses. Founded in 2024, the firm partners with investors and like-minded companies to develop commercial real estate across North Texas.

“I’m excited to partner with Holley Development Company to bring Signature 35 to the Alliance submarket, combining our shared vision for the area with our real estate investment expertise,” says Michael Flowers, Owner of Indco Partners.

Indco Partners, also founded in 2024, develops industrial properties across Texas, with a focus on infill and high-growth markets.

JLL Capital Markets worked on behalf of Holley Development Company and Indco Partners to secure construction financing through Simmons Bank. JLL also arranged an equity investment from an undisclosed family office to capitalize the new development.

Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners will handle leasing and property management.

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ABOUT HOLLEY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Founded in 2024, Holley Development Company focuses on high impact, strategically located development opportunities across North Texas. In June 2025, the company announced its second acquisition and its first large-scale development project with a 461-acre landholding in McKinney, Texas. Signature 35 represents the company’s third acquisition and its second development project. For more information, visit holleydevco.com.

ABOUT INDCO PARTNERS

Indco Partners is a Dallas–Fort Worth based real estate firm focused on the development of industrial properties across Texas. Founded in 2024 by Michael Flowers, the firm leverages deep institutional experience and local market knowledge to execute projects in infill and high-growth submarkets. This project represents the first development for Indco Partners and reflects the firm’s disciplined, market-driven approach to identifying and delivering well-located industrial product.

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