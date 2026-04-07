Wilbow Corporation Announces Acquisition of 265 Homesites in One of the Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S.

Wilbow Corporation is a Dallas-based residential land development firm. Riverstone Estates is a new master-planned community coming to Melissa, Texas by residential land developer Wilbow Corporation.

Developing First Phase of New Riverstone Estates community in Melissa, Texas.

Riverstone Estates represents an exceptional opportunity to deliver high-quality homes in a vibrant and rapidly expanding community.” — Jason Massey

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilbow Corporation, a Dallas-based residential land development firm, has acquired land for the first phase of Riverstone Estates, a new master-planned community in Melissa, Texas. The acquisition will support development of 265 residential lots within the 268-acre community. Riverstone Estates is located approximately a half mile west of U.S. 75 and one mile south of the Collin County Outer Loop. This positions future residents with convenient regional access in one of the fastest-growing areas in the country.

Wilbow plans to deliver finished lots in the first quarter of 2027 to three respected homebuilders, Perry Homes, Drees Custom Homes, and Homebound, who will build on a mix of 50-foot and 60-foot homesites.

“Wilbow is excited to begin developing in Melissa, which was recently named one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.,” says Jason Massey, president of Wilbow Corporation. “Riverstone Estates represents an exceptional opportunity to deliver high-quality homes in a vibrant and rapidly expanding community.”

Upon completion, Riverstone Estates will feature 652 single-family homesites and a robust amenity offering, including a large community center for gatherings and recreation, as well as 3.2 miles of walking and biking trails that wind around two scenic ponds. Construction of the amenity center is scheduled to begin in 2027. The community is located within the highly regarded Melissa Independent School District.

Project partners for Wilbow’s acquisition include Southside Bank as lender; National Title, Independence Title, Executive Title Agency, and First American Title Company providing title services; Strand Engineering as project engineer; and Watson Firm as legal counsel. Future phases of the development will be retained by S2 Development for subsequent sales.

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ABOUT WILBOW

Established in 1988, Dallas-based Wilbow Corporation develops distinctive single-family home communities and provides land and lot banking for builders across the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston metros. Wilbow Corporation is an independent subsidiary of the Melbourne, Australia-based Wilbow Group, owned by property developer William Bowness and his family. Learn more at www.wilbow.com.

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