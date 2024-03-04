March 4 - Statement from Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Supreme Court Decision Allowing Donald Trump to Appear on Ballot

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, March 4, 2024 - Today, the United States Supreme Court ruled that Donald J. Trump is eligible to appear on Colorado’s Presidential Primary Ballot in Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson, et. al.

Secretary Griswold has issued the following statement:

"The United States Supreme Court has ruled that states do not have the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates. In accordance with this decision, Donald Trump is an eligible candidate on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary."

A lawsuit was filed by six Republican and Unaffiliated Colorado voters on September 6, 2023, seeking to bar Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot under the provisions of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, due to Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

On December 19, 2023, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump did engage in insurrection, and those actions disqualified him from the Presidential Primary ballot in Colorado. The Court simultaneously issued a stay of their ruling – ordering that Donald Trump be placed on the ballot during an appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

Trump appealed Colorado’s ruling on January 3, 2024, and the U.S. Supreme Court accepted review of the case on January 5, 2024. Secretary Griswold certified Trump’s name to the ballot on January 5, 2024.

Oral arguments were heard on February 8, 2024 in Washington, D.C.