Councilmember Natali Fani-González to Introduce Bill to Reduce Property Taxes for Veterans with Severe Disabilities

MARYLAND, April 3 - Monday, March 4, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 4, 2024—On Tuesday, March 5, Councilmember Natali Fani-González will introduce Bill 6-24 to establish a new local property tax credit for veterans who are severely disabled and earn $100,000 or less in federal adjusted gross income, consistent with state enabling law (Tax-Property 9-265). With this bill, veterans who are determined to be 50-74 percent disabled would be eligible for a 25 percent tax credit, and veterans who are 75-99 percent disabled would be eligible for a 50 percent credit. Veterans who are 100 percent disabled for service-connected causes are already eligible for an exemption from property taxes.

Disability percentages are determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and are based on how much a disability interferes with a veteran's daily life. VA disability ratings are assigned in increments up to 100 percent. If the veteran has multiple disabilities, then VA will assign a combined disability rating.

“Our commitment to veterans needs to go beyond mere words, and this bill is one of many steps we are planning to take to cater to the unique needs of our veteran community,” said Councilmember Fani-González, who represents District 6 and chairs the Economic Development Committee. “We must ensure that our veterans receive the support they earned for their service when they return home. One fundamental way we can do that locally is to lighten the property tax burden for their families.”

For more information, please contact the office of Councilmember Fani-González at Councilmember.Fani-Gonzalez@MontgomeryCountyMD.gov.

