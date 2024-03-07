Author John T. Hoffman receives national recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized The Saigon Guns, by John Thomas Hoffman, in the category of Military Non-Fiction as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Colonel John Thomas Hoffman, USA, Retired has received multiple national literary awards and recognition since the publication of his book The Saigon Guns!
Recent awards for the The Saigon Guns include a 2023 Literary Titan Gold Book Award, 2023 PenCraft Awards Non Fiction - War 1st Place Winner, Reader Views 2023 Gold Award Book Award, and a 2023 Firebird award for Military Non-Fiction and for book cover design.
In the Summer of 1972, President Richard M. Nixon informed the American public and the world that he was pulling all American combat troops out of South Vietnam. Except he didn’t. The Soviets and North Vietnamese saw an opportunity to strengthen their negotiating position at the Paris Peace talks. In March 1972, North Vietnam invaded the south with five armored divisions, massive artillery, and modern Soviet anti-aircraft weapons, intending to crush South Vietnam. The Soviets and North Vietnamese miscalculated. The remaining US forces in-country would not be easily pushed aside. For the US Army combat aviation forces still in the battle, this is an untold story of heroism, dedication and refusal to yield the battlefield despite being largely considered by US political leaders as “expendable.” Two years after the Paris Peace Accords the North renewed the war and forced the South Vietnam to capitulate.
Colonel John T. Hoffman is a retired US Army officer who, as with some many other veterans of that war, paid a price for his service in Vietnam.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
To see this year's list of Distinguished Favorites, visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024df
The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.
About the author
Colonel John T. Hoffman, USA, Retired, an award winner author, entered the Army in 1969, upon graduating from Georgetown University, and served in South Vietnam in 1971-72 as a combat helicopter pilot, flying a variety of aircraft. During his career, he served many assignments on active duty and in the North Carolina National Guard, including anti-terrorism, intelligence, civil-military, and command positions. Col. Hoffman retired in 2000. After the events of September 11, 2001, Col. Hoffman accepted a position in the National Infrastructure Protection Center within the FBI and later within the US Department of Homeland Security where he helped reduce risks to our critical national infrastructures from terrorism, cyberattack, and natural disasters.
