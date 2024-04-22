Leading with Difference's Etty Burk is interviewed on GAB TALKS by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®'s president
Etty Burk writes a story about diversity and inclusion that inspires people of all ages.
Imagine a world where each one of us feels accepted & included. Just think of how many lives can change for the better if we celebrate our differences & not fear them. What an amazing world it'd be!”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Aaron the Different: A Story of Courage, Belonging, and Acceptance" as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite in the Childrens Inspirational/Motivational category.
— Etty Burk
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
"Aaron the Different: A Story of Courage, Belonging, and Acceptance" is an uplifting and beautifully illustrated story that serves as a catalyst for important discussions with children and adults about respect, kindness, and acceptance. We all possess unique skills and talents and have the power to make real positive changes. Author Etty Burk, an organizational psychologist who works with teams and organizations, delivers a powerful lesson for people of all ages about diversity and inclusion in Aaron's story. We can all help people feel they are safe, welcome, and truly belong.
Author Etty Burk met with Gabby Olczak, President of the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® and hostess of the GAB TALKS Podcast. In an inspirational interview, Burk emphasized helping the next generation create a world where all belong; and the importance of respecting and including those who are different to make a better world. You can hear the full interview at https://thegabtalks.com/. In addition, the interview is available now on GAB TALKS podcast streaming on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and about 40 other streaming podcast services. For those who prefer to watch the video version, one can visit the Independent Press Award YouTube channel.
BOOK SUMMARY:
Eight-year-old Aaron lives in a country called Premium on the planet Astron, but unlike his tall, perfectly purple family and friends, Aaron is round, small, and green. His classmates tease him and won't play with him because he's different from all the other Premiums. Why won't they accept him for who he is? His only friends are the sunmoonies and myrtledockers, strange and wonderful creatures who live in the forest and teach him the secrets of the mysterious underground caves and tunnels.
When disaster strikes during a school field trip, Aaron faces the challenge of his life. Something changes everything, showing Aaron the value of his true inner strength, boosting his confidence, and inspiring the people of Premium forever.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.” The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Etty Burk, Ph.D. is an organizational psychologist, passionate about inclusion and respect. As the founder of Leading with a Difference, Etty serves as an outsourced Human Resources, strategy, and transformation executive and advisor to commercial and nonprofit organizations. You can find out more on her website at https://ettyburk.com/.
Gabby Olczak
Independent Press Award
+1 973-969-1899
gabby@independentpressaward.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other