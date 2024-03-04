Submit Release
Re: Westminster Barracks / Request for Information

​***UPDATE:


On 03/02/2024, at approximately 05:10pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks located Woodruff's stolen vehicle on Stratton Road in the town of Rutland, Vermont. The location of the suspect, Clay, is still unknown. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone with information about Clay's location to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.



From: Marciniak, Alexis
Sent: Saturday, March 2, 2024 13:23
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Westminster Barracks / Request for Information

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1001585

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Alexis Marciniak                         

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/01/2024 / 08:28am

INCIDENT LOCATION: White Road, Windham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without consent of owner

 

ACCUSED: Gary Clay Jr.                                          

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Paul Woodruff

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/01/2024, at approximately 08:28am, the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks, received a report of a stolen vehicle from White Road in the town of Windham, Vermont. Woodruff reported that Clay stole his vehicle, a yellow 2004 Nissan Xterra with Vermont temporary plate W00298A affixed to the rear windshield. The vehicle has large tires and a black and silver roof rack. The location of both Clay and Woodruff's vehicle are still unknown. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone who sees Clay or this vehicle to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Unavailable

COURT DATE/TIME: 

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Re: Westminster Barracks / Request for Information

