Re: Westminster Barracks / Request for Information

​***UPDATE:





On 03/02/2024, at approximately 05:10pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks located Woodruff's stolen vehicle on Stratton Road in the town of Rutland, Vermont. The location of the suspect, Clay, is still unknown. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone with information about Clay's location to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .









CASE#: 24B1001585

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/01/2024 / 08:28am

INCIDENT LOCATION: White Road, Windham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without consent of owner

ACCUSED: Gary Clay Jr.

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, Vermont

VICTIM: Paul Woodruff

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/01/2024, at approximately 08:28am, the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks, received a report of a stolen vehicle from White Road in the town of Windham, Vermont. Woodruff reported that Clay stole his vehicle, a yellow 2004 Nissan Xterra with Vermont temporary plate W00298A affixed to the rear windshield. The vehicle has large tires and a black and silver roof rack. The location of both Clay and Woodruff's vehicle are still unknown. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone who sees Clay or this vehicle to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

