Re: Westminster Barracks / Request for Information
***UPDATE:
Sent: Saturday, March 2, 2024 13:23
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Westminster Barracks / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1001585
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/01/2024 / 08:28am
INCIDENT LOCATION: White Road, Windham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without consent of owner
ACCUSED: Gary Clay Jr.
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, Vermont
VICTIM: Paul Woodruff
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/01/2024, at approximately 08:28am, the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks, received a report of a stolen vehicle from White Road in the town of Windham, Vermont. Woodruff reported that Clay stole his vehicle, a yellow 2004 Nissan Xterra with Vermont temporary plate W00298A affixed to the rear windshield. The vehicle has large tires and a black and silver roof rack. The location of both Clay and Woodruff's vehicle are still unknown. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone who sees Clay or this vehicle to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Unavailable
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.