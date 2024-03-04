Get in a Situation-Sip During Maryland Wine Month!

March 4, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 2, 2024) – Governor Moore has declared March as Maryland Wine Month and there is much to celebrate! In partnership with the Maryland Wineries Association, Maryland’s Best has created unique pairing and tasting experiences for participants to enjoy.

All month long, follow Maryland’s Best Instagram or Facebook pages for suggested “Situation-Sip” pairings, a new twist on situationships. Wineries across the state have come up with the best wines for all your situationships. To participate just submit your “situation-sips” by posting online and tagging @mdsbest and @marylandwine. The best will be featured online; you could even win a giftcard to your favorite winery.

“Getting people to experience farms in different ways, like a winery, is one of our goals at the department,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “Connecting consumers to the land and where products come from not only enhances their experience, but also highlights the importance of supporting our local farms.”

Marylanders are encouraged to download the free “MD Craft Beverages” app, on all Apple or Android devices. Participants who check in to at least three wineries using the app will be entered to win one of five Maryland themed wine prizes, including tickets to the Maryland Wine Experience on April 6 or to the Maryland Wine Festival on Sept. 14. For a full list of participating wineries, please visit Marylandsbest.net.

Maryland is home to 110 wineries. There is at least one in every county, with the majority located on farms or using at least 51 percent Maryland grapes in their products. In the 2022 USDA Agricultural Census, 239 farms grew 1,472 acres of grapes; an increase of more than 20 percent since the last census in 2017.

For questions or more information about the wineries, please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

Follow Maryland’s Best on @mdsbest on Instagram and Twitter and @mdsbestag on Facebook.