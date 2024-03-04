EmberOT Launches to Empower Industrial Operations with Enhanced Visibility and Security
Software-based Solution Relaunches with Additional Focus on Compliance and Risk Reduction
We are proud to introduce EmberOT – a solution born out of years of industrial security expertise and commitment to safeguarding the infrastructures & operations that are the backbone of our society.”CHANDLER, AZ, U.S.A., March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of EmberOT, an industrial asset and network monitoring solution designed to address the unique security challenges faced by industrial organizations. EmberOT offers unparalleled scalability, flexibility, and insight into operational technology (OT) networks and industrial control systems (ICS), aiding in protecting infrastructure operations across critical sectors.
— Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Founder
With the ability to be deployed on minimal system resources, EmberOT introduces a scalable and flexible installation strategy that is technology-agnostic, integrating effortlessly with an organization's existing infrastructure and tools. Providing complete asset visibility, risk quantification, and event data that can be viewed within EmberOT dashboards, or it can be fed to an organization's existing SIEM, SOAR, or data lake, thereby enhancing operational security and efficiency without necessitating extensive hardware investments.
At the heart of EmberOT's innovation is its localized collection and processing capability, allowing sensors to be placed anywhere within the environment to gain near-complete visibility. This ensures that data is collected and processed comprehensively, providing organizations with a fuller picture and actionable insights.
EmberOT not only empowers industrial operators, analysts, and defenders but illuminates the unknown for guardians of operational technology (OT). By simplifying the visualization of OT assets and configurations it enables users to effortlessly oversee, refine, and adjust EmberOT software sensors, fortifying OT networks with enhanced protection. The company will soon relaunch the OT PCAP Analyzer, a highly acclaimed free tool previously provided by SynSaber, relaunching under the EmberOT umbrella.
Understanding the critical nature of sectors such as energy, utilities, and manufacturing, EmberOT leverages decades of industrial security experience to aid operators, engineers, and defenders in these fields. Our software-based solution aids in protecting the critical energy infrastructure fundamental to our nation, alongside manufacturing and utility operations, against emerging threats.
"As industries evolve and the complexity and frequency of threats to operational technology increases, the necessity for robust, simple, and efficient security solutions becomes paramount," said Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Founder of EmberOT. "We are proud to introduce EmberOT to the market – a solution born out of years of industrial security expertise and commitment to safeguarding the infrastructures and operations that are the backbone of our society."
🔥 About EmberOT 🔥
EmberOT is at the forefront of operational technology (OT) security, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to protect critical infrastructure within energy, utilities, and manufacturing sectors. With an intuitive architecture and advanced software sensors, EmberOT simplifies the complex task of securing OT networks against an evolving threat landscape. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/
