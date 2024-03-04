InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Vertical Hanging System for Catheter Bags to Prevent Backup and Infection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Phyllis W. of Akron, OH is the creator of the Catheter Bag Hanger, a support system designed to position a catheter bag vertically relative to the patient to prevent urine and bodily fluids from backing up the bag through catheter tubing. The hanger device is comprised of an L-shaped body that can be partially positioned under a patient’s body on a stretcher, exam table, hospital bed, etc. The catheter bag can be supported with a clip or other fastening means. Patients can remain in a sedentary position without worry of fluid backup within the catheter bag that typically occurs when the bag is oriented horizontally.
Catheter bags are commonly supported on hospital beds and exam tables with specialized hooks or hangers. These hooks are often located on the bed frame and can be used to hang the drainage bag securely, preventing it from touching the floor. Some hospital beds come with bedside poles or rails that patients can use to hang their catheter bags. These poles can be adjusted in height and are convenient for keeping the drainage bag within easy reach. While these devices and methods can be useful, the catheter bag is still at risk of turning sideways (i.e., horizontally) and causing fluid backup within the tube which ultimately results in infections. Healthcare manufacturers are constantly looking for new and innovative products to improve patient care. The Catheter Bag Hanger is a versatile product that would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Phyllis filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Catheter Bag Hanger product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Catheter Bag Hanger can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com