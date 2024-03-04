Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize Announces Reef Romance Package for an Enchanting Couples’ Getaway

View from the Victoria House Resort & Spa pool. Photo credit: Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize

The award-winning island resort off the coast of Belize offers a couple’s package featuring barefoot luxury amidst the sparkling Caribbean

BELIZE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize, the award-winning luxury resort located on the serene island of Ambergris Caye, is unveiling its Reef Romance package. Located on the largest of the offshore Belizean islands, Ambergris Caye, Victoria House has specially curated a four-to-seven-night package, offering couples a romantic Spring sun-soaked getaway amidst the sparkling Caribbean.

In addition to thoughtfully designed accommodations, the resort’s range of adventure activities, relaxing spa treatments, and flexible dining options allow couples to get away from it all with gorgeous beaches and one of the world’s most stunning natural wonders just outside their door.

“Victoria House Resort & Spa is an intimate, luxurious destination with tranquil, private beachfront setting with an unmatched beauty,” said Janet Woollam, managing director of Victoria House Resort & Spa. “We created the Reef Romance package, inviting couples who are looking for a honeymoon-like getaway with many adventures. This package allows guests to fully enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner under the stars and relax with our deluxe spa treatments while going on adventurous day trips including the nearby UNESCO World Heritage Barrier Reef.”

Beginning now through December 31, 2024, couples planning a romantic getaway in Belize can opt for the Reef Romance package, which includes:

• A welcome cocktail upon arrival

• A bottle of chilled Prosecco

• Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner for two in the resort’s romantic restaurant

• Massage for two

• A private candlelight dinner at the resort (either poolside or beach)

• A two-stop snorkel to Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Shark Ray Alley

• Snorkel Equipment for two

• Unlimited use of the resort’s kayaks

With infinity-edge pools, a private beach, and an onsite excursion and PADI-certified Fantasea Dive Shop, Victoria House Resort & Spa makes it easy for couples to immerse in the locale and create lasting unforgettable memories with their loved ones. Additionally, the resort is proud to feature a full-service spa, with four treatment salons – including a couple’s salon – and over 36 different treatments.

Offering guests a journey of the senses with its stunning location, luxurious accommodations, a variety of adventure activities, and a full-service spa, Victoria House also features delectable culinary journeys, with three dining establishments for every occasion. The Palmilla Restaurant delivers an elegant dining experience on the stunning waterfront, featuring exquisite dishes utilizing what’s fresh and available locally. For casual al-fresco dining, the casual Poolside Patio extending from Palmilla Restaurant onto the pool deck serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Belizean style palapa bar Admiral Nelsons is the right choice for Caribbean-inspired cocktails and locally inspired bites after a fun-filled day on Ambergris Caye.

Couples can now easily slip away for a getaway with more non-stop flights than ever from many locations in North America to Belize City. The list of cities with direct flights include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, New York, and Calgary and Toronto, Canada. Victoria House Resort & Spa is also easily accessible via a short 15-minute commuter flight from Belize City.

To take advantage of this package’s offer, starting now guests can book through Victoria House Resort & Spa’s website or by contacting the reservation team at 1-800-247-5159. For additional details or reservations, please visit: https://www.victoria-house.com/rates-packages/packages/reef-romance/

About Victoria House Resort & Spa:

Located in Belize on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean Islands, Victoria House is just two miles south of picturesque San Pedro Town. The resort offers a taste of barefoot elegance that keeps guests coming back for more, with 42 guest rooms ranging in style from thatch roof casitas to beachfront villas with private pools, elegantly decorated rooms in a historically inspired building, and ocean view villas. The Palmilla Restaurant and Admiral Nelson’s Bar are renowned for fine food and drink complimented by extraordinary, personalized service. Attention to detail by staff and management alike has won accolades from international media and awards from prestigious organizations such as Conde Nast Traveler, Conde Nast Johansens. For more information, please visit: https://www.victoria-house.com/.

