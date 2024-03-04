Safetica expands it presence and network in the UK market with new partnership with Traction Technology Distribution

Safetica announces a strategic partnership with Traction TDm representing leading and emerging vendors in the UK.

Together, we are dedicated to elevating data security standards for UK companies by equipping them with our innovative products.” — Mirek Kren

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a leading provider of data loss prevention (DLP) and Insider Risk Management (IRM) solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Traction TD, a passionate and highly knowledgeable cybersecurity distributor, representing leading and emerging vendors in the UK.

The new partnership aims to further solidify Safetica’s commitment to global expansion and strengthening its presence in the UK market. The partnership will see both companies expanding the UK network of resellers, key customers, and mobilizing resources and experts on the ground.

This new partnership will empower Safetica to enhance its reach and provide innovative data protection solutions to businesses across the UK. The collaboration leverages Traction’s extensive network, industry expertise, and commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions.

"We've teamed up with Traction TD in a special strategic partnership to expand Safetica’s presence in the UK, one of the largest cybersecurity markets in Europe. Together, we are dedicated to elevating data security standards for UK companies by equipping them with our innovative products.

By working together, we aim to provide advanced solutions to tackle evolving cybersecurity threats. Our goal is to enhance data security and compliance through innovative tools for Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Insider Risk Management (IRM). Safetica and Traction are dedicated to strengthening the digital defences of businesses in the UK, ensuring the safety of their sensitive information" - Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica commented on the new partnership.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Safetica in our shared commitment to fortifying data security. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our strategic focus on innovation and client success. Together, we aim to set new standards for data protection in the UK.”

– Jaimin Lakhani, Director of Traction commented.

About Safetica:

Safetica is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge data protection solutions, both on the cloud and on-prem. With a presence in 120 countries worldwide, Safetica DLP and ITM solutions safeguards sensitive information to close to one million devices, showcasing its extensive reach and effectiveness on a global scale. The company is rapidly integrating AI, automation, and leveraging its data classification technology to protect companies seeking to unlock the potential of generative AI. Safetica is renowned for its cost-effectiveness and user-friendly design as seen by user reviews on G2, Gartner Peer Insights, and Capterra. It offers a comprehensive solution to prevent sensitive data from leaving an organization while conducting security audits.

Beyond its core functionalities, Safetica’s platform provides invaluable insights into organizational activities, ensuring transparency and enhancing security measures.

About Traction:

Traction is a passionate and highly-knowledgeable cybersecurity distributor, representing leading and emerging vendors. Traction assumes full responsibility for the distribution life cycle, leaving no stone unturned to ensure client success.

Strategic Partnership Highlights:

The partnership will leverage Traction's extensive industry expertise and Safetica's advanced DLP technology to address the evolving challenges of data protection.

Key Components of the Partnership:

● ● Innovative Solutions: Traction will incorporate Safetica's state-of-the-art DLP and ITM solutions into its product portfolio, offering clients unparalleled data security and protection against potential threats

● ● Proactive Market Engagement: The partnership will see joint efforts to actively engage with the UK market. Traction, with its established network and proactive approach, will work closely with Safetica to maximize outreach and awareness.

● ● Client-Centric Approach: Both Traction and Safetica share a commitment to client success. The partnership emphasizes a client-centric approach, ensuring that businesses receive not only cutting-edge technology but also unparalleled support and expertise.