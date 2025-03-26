Safetica Opens U.S. Data Center to Support SaaS Customers

Safetica expands its cloud infrastructure to provide U.S. customers with faster, more secure, and compliant data protection.

By expanding our infrastructure in the United States, we’re ensuring our customers can secure their sensitive data while maintaining compliance with national regulations.” — Mirek Kren, Safetica CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, today announced the opening of its first U.S. data center to support customers adopting Safetica’s cloud-based SaaS solutions. The new data center, located in Quincy, Washington, will provide faster, secure, and automated product responsiveness for US-based customers, when they opt for US-based hosting.

The new U.S. data center comes at a time when data security and compliance pressures are intensifying. Organizations face growing threats from cyberattacks, insider risks, and regulatory scrutiny, making data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management more critical than ever.​

“Businesses today need data protection that is both powerful and effortless,” said Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica. “By expanding our infrastructure in the United States, we’re ensuring our customers can secure their sensitive data while maintaining compliance with national regulations. This investment supports our long-term strategy to enhance global security capabilities and better serve our growing customer base.”

With the increasing volume of sensitive data stored and processed in cloud environments, organizations need agile, AI-driven security solutions to prevent breaches while maintaining productivity. The new U.S. data center strengthens Safetica’s ability to provide:​

1. Faster, more responsive SaaS performance for North American customers

2. Enhanced data sovereignty and regulatory compliance for U.S. businesses

3. Scalable, AI-powered data loss prevention for enterprises of all sizes

The U.S. data center marks the first step in Safetica’s long-term global expansion strategy, with plans to establish additional data centers to meet growing customer demand worldwide.

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, trusted by businesses in over 120 countries. Its data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management solutions help organizations safeguard sensitive data, guide secure employee behavior, and ensure compliance with regulations—all while supporting productivity.

Safetica’s comprehensive protection spans on-premises, cloud, and endpoint environments, offering advanced data discovery, threat prevention, and real-time security guidance. By delivering visibility and control over sensitive information, Safetica enables businesses to prevent data breaches and collaborate securely without disrupting workflows.

For more information, visit www.safetica.com.

