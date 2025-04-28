Safetica Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2025

Safetica wins three Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2025 for excellence in insider threat detection, prevention, and data loss prevention.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica is proud to announce we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

1. Best Product: Insider Threat Detection

2. Innovative Service: Insider Threat Prevention

3. Hot Company: Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 13th anniversary as one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity news and information providers. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Safetica is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us at the #RSAC RSAC Conference 2025 (https://www.rsaconference.com/usa) today, as we share our red-carpet experience and proudly display our trophy on our website, blog, and social media channels.

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, trusted by businesses in over 120 countries. Its data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management solutions help organizations safeguard sensitive data, guide secure employee behavior, and ensure compliance with regulations—all while supporting productivity.

Safetica’s comprehensive protection spans on-premises, cloud, and endpoint environments, offering advanced data discovery, threat prevention, and real-time security guidance. By delivering visibility and control over sensitive information, Safetica enables businesses to prevent data breaches and collaborate securely without disrupting workflows.

For more information, visit www.safetica.com.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company's submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines online for free every month and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

