Safetica Recognized as a 'Trail Blazer' in Radicati's 2025 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Quadrant

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, has been named a “Trail Blazer” in the Radicati Data Loss Prevention Market Quadrant 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights Safetica’s innovative approach to data security, regulatory compliance, and insider risk mitigation for businesses worldwide.

“Being recognized as a ‘Trail Blazer’ in Radicati’s 2025 DLP Market Quadrant is a testament to Safetica’s relentless commitment to protecting sensitive data and preventing insider threats. This validates our vision for straightforward, scalable, and AI-driven DLP solutions that empower organizations of all sizes,” said Zbyněk Sopuch, CTO at Safetica.

Safetica’s Position as a “Trail Blazer”

Radicati’s Market Quadrants evaluate vendors based on functionality and strategic vision, categorizing them into four groups: Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists, and Mature Players.

Trail Blazers offer best-in-class technology with a strong potential to disrupt the market through innovation, making them the ones to watch in the industry.

Safetica’s recognition as a Trail Blazer highlights its:

• AI-powered anomaly detection

• Automated risk-aware policy controls

• Actionable data classification

• Seamless cloud integration

• Proactive insider risk mitigation

What Sets Safetica Apart in the DLP Market?

As organizations navigate growing compliance challenges (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, ISO 27001), they need smarter, more adaptive security solutions. Safetica offers:

• Contextual Defense AI that detects and prevents data leaks with smart data classification, risk analysis, and automated security policies.

• Seamless integration with Microsoft 365, Entra ID and enterprise security ecosystems ensures real-time protection across cloud and hybrid environments. Deployment options include both a cloud instance and on-premises installation.

• Insider Risk Detection & Protection uses behavior analytics to proactively spot anomalies and prevent insider threats.

Industry Impact & Future Outlook

“The demand for intuitive, AI-driven security solutions continues to grow,” said Mirek, Kren, Safetica CEO. “This recognition reaffirms our mission to drive innovation and deliver value to businesses by safeguarding their data, staying compliant, and reducing insider risks without adding complexity."

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, trusted by businesses in over 120 countries. Its data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management solutions help organizations safeguard sensitive data, guide secure employee behavior, and ensure compliance with regulations—all while supporting productivity.

Safetica’s comprehensive protection spans on-premises, cloud, and endpoint environments, offering advanced data discovery, threat prevention, and real-time security guidance. By delivering visibility and control over sensitive information, Safetica enables businesses to prevent data breaches and collaborate securely without disrupting workflows.

For more information, visit www.safetica.com.

