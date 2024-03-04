DRIVESAFE DRIVING SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES 2024 CASTLE ROCK CLASS SCHEDULE

DriveSafe Driving Schools Logo Castle Rock, Colorado

DriveSafe Hosts Drivers’ Ed Courses And Lessons In Central Castle Rock This Spring

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students in Castle Rock and central areas of Douglas County have had to travel farther distances to access driver’s education and behind-the-wheel instruction. To alleviate this challenge, DriveSafe Driving Schools is excited to host a series of spring driving classes, and drive lessons in central Castle Rock.

The schedules are as follows:

March 20-23 | Wednesday - Saturday from 9:00 am - 4:45 pm

April 19 - 21, 27 | Friday - Sunday, Following Saturday the 27th 9:00 am - 4:45 pm

DriveSafe is excited to continue providing closer access driver’s education to students in Castle Rock and surrounding areas this year, with the hope of opening a new location in Castle Rock by the end of 2024.

Click Here to Sign Up for Castle Rock Spring Courses, or call 303-721-8881 in order to secure a spot!

**Location address will be disclosed upon sign up and or direct contact with a DriveSafe representative.**

_____

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.