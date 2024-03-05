Cloud Governance Meets GenAI in New Thought-Provoking White Paper from CoreStack
The paper provides a glimpse of what’s possible when you integrate generative AI with a next-generation multi-cloud governance platform.
AI can be a powerful ally or an unbeatable rival. We’re embracing it as an unprecedented strategic opportunity, empowering us to take our cloud governance capabilities to the next level.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that it has published a new white paper titled “Cloud Governance Meets a Powerful Ally in Generative AI,” the latest in a series of thought leadership publications focused on revolutionizing the cloud governance landscape. Co-authored by CoreStack’s Chief Strategy Officer, Robert Ford, and Director of Data Science, Scott Tucker, the white paper examines the role of GenAI in cloud governance.
— Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack
Businesses of all sizes, geos, and industries are leveraging AI to increase productivity, find cost savings, and boost decision-making. According to McKinsey, generative AI has the potential to contribute $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion to the global economy annually. According to BCG, nearly all companies are now permitting the use of GenAI, compared to only half allowing it six months ago.
In the era of AI, companies that rely on the cloud need new levels of confidence in the technology that underpins all operations. Robert Ford explains, “This level of confidence requires more than native hyperscaler consoles, homegrown solutions that are poorly stitched together, or siloed third-party cloud management tools. Cloud management is about doing things right, whereas cloud governance is about doing the right things right. It’s an important distinction in an AI world.”
CoreStack is uniquely positioned to harness the unique capabilities of AI to create the next evolution of cloud governance, thanks to CoreStack’s single system of intelligence, CR360™ or Cloud Resource 360, a comprehensive view of multi-cloud resources. Scott Tucker says, “The more sophisticated your cloud governance model, the more likely you’ll be able to leverage the unique capabilities of AI and apply them to solve complex business problems. Fortunately, CoreStack already has such a model.”
The white paper explores how CoreStack can apply GenAI across five key activities of the CoreStack multi-cloud governance platform:
• Embracing the disparate data provided by hyperscalers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, OCI, and VMware, by using AI-generated models that in turn, provide context for AI agents.
• Extracting attributes and metadata dynamically, integrating new data into CR360 dynamically, and evolving the platform as hyperscalers add new services and resource types
• Enhancing the data with deep contextualization, common terminology, intelligent compliance code generation, and automated policy generation
• Enriching the data with AIOps, industry standards, and third-party integrations, augmented by ad-hoc machine learning and conversational workflows and solutions
• Exposing the data across FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, and Well-Architected Framework assessments with domain-specific AI agents and customized data representation, including conversational displays
“AI can be a powerful ally or an unbeatable rival,” said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. “We’re embracing it as an unprecedented strategic opportunity, empowering us to take our cloud governance capabilities to the next level and allowing us to pass the extraordinary value of AI on to our customers. And thanks to our CR360 platform, it’s a very natural progression for us.”
Leading enterprises are already leveraging CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, to govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. The CoreStack portfolio also includes CoreStack Assessments, a powerful assessment solution that streamlines and scales the cloud assessment process, allowing partners to run assessments against multiple cloud-native and custom frameworks.
Visit www.corestack.io/white-papers to download this white paper and more thought leadership from CoreStack.
# # #
About CoreStack
CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.
Bala Vishwanath, CMO
CoreStack
+1 425-310-5375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube