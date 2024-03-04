Cote Quest and Providence Film Group, a Subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc(OTC:PSRU), Join Forces in Mega Agreement

Providence logo

Cote Quest Distribution and Providence Film Group Announce Groundbreaking TV Distribution Partnership, Redefining Industry Standards

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCQB:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc., proudly unveils its transformative partnership with Cote Quest Distribution, solidifying a landmark master distribution deal poised to reshape the television entertainment landscape. This alliance signifies a pivotal moment of innovation and excellence as both entities unite to deliver unmatched content to audiences worldwide.

Under the terms of this exclusive agreement, Cote Quest Distribution secured licensing rights to 15 films per year from Providence Film Group's catalog for the next five years.

Titles licensed under the agreement include "Going Beyond Story", "Harlem Tigerman", and thought-provoking content such as "Reality Check", "Fists of Fury", "Swamp Thing", and more, ensuring viewers can anticipate a diverse range of premium content destined to captivate and enthrall.

Providence Film Group, renowned for its commitment to producing thought-provoking narratives, shares in the excitement of this momentous master distribution deal. "This is great news for shareholders. With licensing projected to account for over 30% of our revenues this year we are well ahead of expectations” stated Xavier Mitchell, CEO at Providence Film Group. He continues, "Partnering with Cote Quest Distribution allows us to expand our reach and share our compelling narratives with a global audience. We eagerly anticipate the impact of our stories on screens worldwide."

In 2021, Providence entered into a second film development agreement with New Republic Pictures (NRP) and world-renowned producer and founder, Brian Oliver. Providence Film Group and NRP’s film will be a long-awaited biopic on Zelda Fitzgerald, a famous American socialite, wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald, and widely regarded as the "first American flapper" in the 1920s. Oscar and Academy Award-winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence, is attached to produce and star in the feature. Lawrence is best known for her roles in “The Hunger Games” trilogy, “American Hustle”, “Silver Lining Playbook”, and more. Ms. Lawrence has won three “Best Performance by an Actress” Golden Globe awards for her roles in “Joy”, “American Hustle”, and “Silver Lining Playbook”. She also won an Oscar award for her role in “Silver Lining Playbook”. Lawrence can currently be seen in "Don't Look Up”, Netflix's second-largest film of all time.

Providence is also ecstatic to share that it has completed post production of the pilot for Ambush Karaoke with Paula Abdul. The company has hired several key Executive Producers and Celebrity Music Producers for its industry-first, transformational artist experience, competition TV show, "Ambush Karaoke”. The show's Executive Producers for Ambush Karaoke are icons in the music and TV industry, including Paula Abdul, Ron DeShay, and Xavier Mitchell. The Celebrity Music Producers (a.k.a. the show’s judges) include Greg Curtis, Duck The Bass, Chico Bennett, and Paula Abdul. The show is hosted by the vibrantly brilliant Dana Belle (a.k.a. Belle Aire), who lends her recording experience to the show and fully utilizes her charismatic personality to the benefit of the challengers, Celebrity Music Producers, and the TV viewing audience.

With this momentum, Providence appears to be on track to successfully sell, release, and distribute over 20 projects this year alone, marking its most successful year in existence. This is also on the heels of Providence licensing several of its titles to several US and other international distributors. Harlem Tigerman, Going Beyond Story, Opportunity Knocks, Standup For California were among some of the titles licensed for airing to channels such as Future Today, Gan Jing World, Kluster TV, Cheetah TV, Exposure TV, Zvoid, and several others.

As part of this groundbreaking alliance, audiences can look forward to experiencing these captivating titles on a roster of premier networks, including but not limited to:

- Channels Television

- DBN Television

- Galaxy Television

- LTV

- MiTV

- NTA Lagos Channel 10

- Silverbird Television

- TV Continental

- Superscreen Television

- Africa Magic

- AKBC

This strategic master distribution deal underscores the unwavering commitment of both Cote Quest Distribution and Providence Film Group to excellence, creativity, and audience engagement. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, the partners are set to redefine the boundaries of television entertainment and leave an indelible mark on the industry.

**About Cote Quest Distribution:**

Cote Quest Distribution is a leading media distribution company dedicated to bringing exceptional content to audiences worldwide. With a diverse portfolio spanning film, television, and digital media, Cote Quest Distribution is committed to quality, innovation, and audience engagement.

**About Providence Film Group:**

Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, is a dynamic entertainment company focused on producing compelling narratives that inspire, entertain, and provoke thought. With a passion for storytelling excellence, Providence Film Group is dedicated to creating impactful content that resonates with audiences globally.

