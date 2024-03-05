DOGAMÍ Academy Goes Mainstream: The popular Web3 Mobile Game Now Live on Android and iOS App Stores
PARIS, FRANCE, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • DOGAMÍ Academy, the dog racing mobile game backed by Ubisoft and Animoca Brands, is now available on Google Play and iOS App Store.
• Following the resounding success of the exclusive NFT holder Early Access version (5 million races completed in 4 months), the free-to-play edition of DOGAMÍ Academy brings the gaming experience to a wider audience of mainstream players.
• With this worldwide release, the blockchain mobile game is now accessible in over 170 countries, aiming for over 1 million downloads within its release window.
DOGAMÍ Academy, an innovative Web3 mobile dog racing game, is now available on iOS and Android app stores. This launch marks a new era in gaming, merging the passion of dog-centered gameplay with the innovative aspects of Blockchain technology.
After a successful Early Access period of 4 months exclusively for 1500 NFT holders who played more than 5 million races, DOGAMÍ Academy is set to captivate the global gaming community. The game features a daily average playtime of 60 minutes and a remarkable 21% Day 30 retention rate (compared to a 7% industry average), indicating its powerful gameplay and engaging content. The game's monetization approach was also validated, with over 7% of players making in-game purchases, averaging USD 250.
DOGAMÍ Academy is now poised to become a leader in Web3 gaming: As a mobile application unlike most desktop-based Web3 games, it offers accessibility to millions of Mobile gamers and an optimized user experience. Furthermore, the gameplay focused on dog management allows DOGAMÍ Academy to target a wider audience, especially women and families, differentiating the game from most current Web3 games that are not adapted for a mainstream audience.
Alongside the store listings, exciting strategic partnerships with known gaming and canine influencers coupled with strategic user-acquisition campaigns will likely allow DOGAMÍ Academy to rapidly surpass the 1 million download milestone and attract traditional Web2 audiences.
Beyond game development, an array of ambitious projects are in the pipeline to bolster the brand and establish a solid gaming IP. These ventures encompass merchandise, further issues of the Comic Book, a TV series, Toys, and many other exciting initiatives.
“We're very pleased to see the launch of DOGAMÍ Academy, another major milestone for the team, and an exciting new experience for the DOGAMÍ community!"
Robby Yung, CEO at Animoca Brands.
“Our mission is to propel Web3 into the mainstream by backing innovative ventures - DOGAMÍ is doing just that by pioneering Web3 gameplay on the iOS and Android app stores."
Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund.
“We are delighted to announce the launch of DOGAMÍ Academy! The game, which is a demonstration that we can merge web2 and web3 technologies, seeks to redefine the way we play. This game-as-a-service has a year of content already planned, with multiple years to follow. Our goal? To continue to support the scalability of our game and to reach one million downloads within three months!”
Kristofer D. Penseyres, Co-founder & CBO at DOGAMÍ.
ABOUT DOGAMÍ
DOGAMÍ is an entertainment company that develops web3 games centered around the Dogamí, mystical 3D dog avatars imbued with spiritual powers. The core product is DOGAMÍ Academy, a hybrid management mobile game available on iOS and Android app stores, in which users can train their Dogamí, participate in mystical obstacle courses, and win $DOGA tokens in competitive PVP events. Backed by prominent investors such as Ubisoft and Animoca Brands, DOGAMÍ is one of the biggest gaming projects on the Tezos and Polygon blockchain with a community of more than 200,000 gamers, and 24,000 NFTs sold.
