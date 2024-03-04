Jules Bright Encourages Women to Take a Chance and Change Their Lives in Best-Seller 'Unstoppable Volume 3'
Global advocate for change and holistic mentor Jules Bright inspires women to embrace their unique gifts and make a positive impactNEW ZEALAND, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queenie Effect Publishing, a leading platform for transformative books that uplift women, recently celebrated the release of 'Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit.' Jules Bright, an influential agent of change for women across the world and experienced coach, is among the remarkable team of contributors to this empowering anthology.
In 'Unstoppable Volume 3,' Jules Bright shares her -opening journey of overcoming adversity and discovering the power within to effect positive change. Her narrative serves as an inspirational guide for women seeking to break free from limitations and take charge of their destinies.
Reflecting on her decision to become an author for 'Unstoppable,' Jules Bright expresses, "To share my story of overcoming adversity is not only an honor but can perhaps inspire others to not only keep going but to become Unstoppable!"
The impact of Jules Bright's story goes beyond the pages of the anthology. As she achieved Best-Selling author status, Jules sees this accomplishment as an opportunity to amplify her mission and movement. Her dedication to bringing back the world's coral reefs and promoting natural skincare products is woven into her narrative.
Jules Bright envisions her story resonating with women globally, encouraging them to acknowledge their unique talents and gifts. She introduces her Shine book and program, designed to guide individuals in finding their passion and purpose while aligning with their soul's calling.
In addition to her holistic approach, Jules Bright emphasizes the significance of reconnecting with nature. Her certified natural and reef-safe sunscreen, available at https://eksunscreen.com, not only nourishes the skin but contributes to the restoration of coral reefs. Jules also extends her teachings through the Forest Aid course, promoting plant knowledge and sustainability. It features instructions on how to prepare and cook 15 products, all with a two-year or longer shelf life. Forest Aid can be explored at https://shine13.teachable.com
Encouraging women to take a chance and change their lives, Jules shares a valuable tip, "Don't second guess yourself, take a risk, feel uncomfortable because right behind that wall lies the treasure." Her own story is living proof of what is possible and the adventure that awaits.
As 'Unstoppable Volume 3' achieves "Best Seller" status on Amazon.com, Jules Bright invites women to join her on a global journey of inspiration and transformation. She can be found on Facebook under her name Jules Bright.
For more information about 'Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit' visit https://amzn.asia/d/hOc5IYa
About The Queenie Effect Publishing
The Queenie Effect Publishing is a distinguished platform committed to sharing empowering stories that resonate with readers worldwide. Through anthologies like 'Unstoppable,' the publishing house aims to inspire, uplift, and celebrate the indomitable spirit of women who have overcome adversity.
About Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit
Unstoppable Volume 3 is an international best-selling anthology published by The Queenie Effect Publishing.
