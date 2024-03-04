Christine McFarlane Empowers Women to Discover Their Purpose in 'Unstoppable Volume 3' From Queenie Effect Publishing
Life Coach and author shares strategies for resilience, personal growth and self-loveNEW ZEALAND, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly presents Christine McFarlane, a dedicated life coach with a focus on health and wellness, as a featured contributor in the inspiring anthology 'Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit.' Christine's transformative journey, chronicled in her chapter, serves as a beacon of hope for women seeking to be free from old modes of thinking, practice increased self-love, and skyrocket self-purpose.
Christine McFarlane embraced the opportunity to share her story in 'Unstoppable Volume 3,' recognizing it as a chance to inspire and empower women worldwide. She commented on the project, "I love the idea of impacting a global audience of women from different cultures. There is so much more inside of me to share that will hopefully resonate and inspire."
The anthology has already made its mark, achieving "Best Seller" status on Amazon.com within four hours of its launch and securing the top position in over 16 categories.
In her chapter, Christine unfolds her journey from a crossroads in life to discovering a new path filled with resilience, strength, and determination. Her mission is to reach out to women facing similar situations, offering strategies and habits to break free from negative thoughts and behaviors. Christine will be launching life-changing programs in March 2024, extending her impact beyond the pages of the anthology.
As a seasoned online professional in health and wellness for six years, Christine is set to launch her women's life coaching business. The coaching sessions aim to guide women in shifting old programming with effective strategies, drawing from Christine's personal experiences in creating a new life for her family.
Christine McFarlane is a living example that change can occur if a woman does the work. Her message is clear: old patterns of thinking and behaving can be changed with a decision and consistent use of strategies to elevate not just one's thinking but their entire world.
A tip she offers to women aspiring to become unstoppable is to recognize their purpose in life, make decisions aligned with their goals, and persevere in the pursuit of growth. According to Christine, "You are the prize, and your life is the gift and light you get to share with the world."
It seems quite certain that the world will see more of her work as an author since her chapter is already having a positive impact on readers.
To connect with Christine McFarlane and learn more about her life coaching services, visit her on Facebook where she uses the name, Herbalmama Christine McFarlane-Olsen.
About The Queenie Effect Publishing
The Queenie Effect Publishing is a rising publishing house dedicated to showcasing empowering stories that inspire, uplift, and resonate with readers worldwide.
About 'Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit'
'Unstoppable Volume 3' is an international best-selling anthology published by The Queenie Effect Publishing. The book features the empowering stories of 25 extraordinary women who triumphed over adversity, celebrating the resilience and indomitable spirit of the female journey.
Christine McFarlane
.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook