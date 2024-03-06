Submit Release
Pawsitively Heartwarming: "The Adventures of Duke " A Tale of Resilience & Compassion, Now Available for Young Readers

The Adventures of Duke

Briley & Baxter Publications

Author Celebrates the Extraordinary Journey of a Rescue Dog Through the Charming Streets of Plymouth, Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications, a beloved purveyor of enchanting children's tales, is thrilled to announce the release of "The Adventures of Duke" by renowned author Ken Brady. This heartwarming children's book, illustrated by the talented Jim Gross, celebrates the extraordinary journey of Duke, a once-stray dog from the streets of Puerto Rico, who finds hope, healing, and purpose in his new life with owner Ken Brady in America.

Inspired by Duke's remarkable resilience and innate ability to bring joy to those around him, Brady shares Duke's uplifting story as a testament to the transformative power of love and compassion. "The Adventures of Duke" serves as a poignant reminder that every dog, regardless of their past, has the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers, "The Adventures of Duke" invites young readers to join Duke on his heartwarming adventures, spreading happiness and comfort wherever he goes. Through Duke's journey, children will learn valuable lessons about kindness, resilience, and the importance of cherishing the bonds we share with our furry companions.

With its local ties to Plymouth, Mass., Brady's narrative resonates deeply with the community, showcasing the enduring bond between Duke and his owner as they explore the picturesque landscapes of Plymouth and beyond. As a professional dog trainer and motivational speaker, Brady brings authenticity and depth to Duke's story, drawing from his own experiences and observations.

Illustrated with vibrant visuals by Gross, "The Adventures of Duke" captures the whimsy and warmth of Duke's adventures, captivating young readers and dog lovers alike.

About the Author:
Brady is a professional dog trainer and motivational speaker based in Plymouth, Mass. Inspired by his beloved companion Duke, Brady shares Duke's remarkable story of resilience and compassion in "The Adventures of Duke."

About Briley & Baxter Publications:
Founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, Briley & Baxter Publications specializes in uplifting and inspirational narratives for children. Their books are available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and more. Ten percent of publishing royalties are donated monthly to different animal rescue organizations.

Stacy O’Halloran
Briley & Baxter Publications
+ +1 781-389-7299
