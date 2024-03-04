The Queenie Effect Publishing Introduces Nature Health Expert Bridget Clare in 'Unstoppable Volume 3'
International best-selling anthology features prominent health coach and nutrition expert Bridget Claire.NEW ZEALAND, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health is possibly the most essential form of wealth. The Queenie Effect Publishing certainly agrees. In that spirit, the breakthrough publishing house recently celebrated releasing a chapter from Bridget Clare, a distinguished Naturopath, Medical Herbalist, Nutritionist, and Traditional Medicine Practitioner, in its new anthology 'Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit.' Bridget's chapter, titled "Finding Vitality: A Journey through Nature's Wisdom," shares her profound insights into natural health, resilience, and the power of reclaiming one's intrinsic well-being.
Bridget Clare's journey as a Nature Health Expert began with a deep desire to impact individuals' lives significantly. Through her experiences of navigating adversity, she discovered the transformative power of natural wellness. When asked about her inspiration for becoming an author in 'Unstoppable Volume 3,' Bridget shared, "I was driven by a deep-seated desire to make a significant impact, reaching millions of individuals and empowering them to activate their intrinsic knowing and reclaim their power to live the life they desire."
The chapter unfolds Bridget's journey of overcoming challenges, embracing adaptability, and finding vitality through natural practices. Her story resonates with the anthology's central theme, celebrating the resilience of women who stand tall against incredible odds.
Reflecting on her role as a best-selling author in the anthology, Bridget expressed humility and gratitude, stating, "To be honest, the idea of becoming a best-selling author wasn't and hasn't been my primary focus. What matters most to me is the opportunity to share my story with those who are eager to absorb it, learn from it, and awaken the light within themselves to reclaim their intrinsic power, to flow with ease and BE the miraculous phenomenon they came here to BE."
Bridget Clare's contribution to 'Unstoppable Volume 3' extends beyond her written words. As a Nature Health Expert, she founded the Remember Me program, a transformative journey of remembrance focused on holistic health. The program consists of eight weekly videos and live coaching sessions, inviting participants to explore the profound purpose of their existence and embrace their true identity.
Her mission is to inspire women to become unstoppable by uncovering their intrinsic knowing and reclaiming power, confidence, courage, and wisdom. Bridget encourages individuals to find their neutral space and cultivate adaptability and diversity. She emphasizes, "You are an ancient soul upon this earth to BE a solution. Earth has been preparing for you, and you have been preparing for this moment of you here for billions of years. You are the phenomenon by just BEing you."
Bridget Clare's dedication to natural wellness extends to her online presence on Facebook and Instagram, where she shares valuable insights. For inquiries, she can be contacted via email at hello@bridgetclare.com. More information about her services can be found on her website at https://www.bridgetclare.com
About The Queenie Effect Publishing
The Queenie Effect Publishing is a rising publishing house dedicated to showcasing empowering stories that inspire, uplift, and resonate with readers worldwide.
About 'Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit'
'Unstoppable Volume 3' is an international best-selling anthology published by The Queenie Effect Publishing. The book features the empowering stories of 25 extraordinary women who triumphed over adversity, celebrating the resilience and indomitable spirit of the female journey.
Bridget Clare
.
hello@bridgetclare.com