"Art Titans: Masters of the New Era" Lights Up New York

Alan Grimandi & Viviana Puello - Directors Viviana Puello during the premiere. Photo courtesy of ArtTour International Magazine Starring Artists of the "Art Titans: Masters of the New Era" documentaries with directors Alan Grimandi & Viviana Puello Red carpet moments

Explore the groundbreaking series of 'Art Titans: Masters of the New Era' - A journey into the lives of extraordinary artists.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The premiere of "Art Titans: Masters of the New Era" on February 24th at Manhattan Neighborhood Networks studios was a celebration that captured the attention of New York's art scene. This documentary series, a creation of ArtTour International Magazine and helmed by directors Alan Grimandi and Viviana Puello, is poised to redefine the landscape of art documentaries.

The event showcased trailers of the upcoming series, offering a sneak peek into the lives and works of some of the most compelling artists today. It was an evening that promised depth, showcasing the creative journey and the stories behind the masterpieces.

The opportunity to meet the artists featured in the series was a highlight, providing attendees with insightful exchanges about the inspirations and stories behind their art. This personal touch set the stage for the documentaries, creating a palpable buzz for the episodes to come.

The series kicks off with "Susan McCollough: A Journey of Inspiration" on March 9th, beginning a journey into the impact and essence of art.

Vivid Arts Network TV, where this inspiring series is hosted, offers a unique platform for art lovers and artists to immerse in the world of creativity. Available for streaming on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Google Play, or online at www.vividartsnetwork.tv, the platform ensures that these documentaries are accessible to a global audience. It serves as a vibrant space for artists to connect and for viewers to explore the nuances of contemporary art.

Produced by ArtTour International Magazine, with Alan Grimandi and Viviana Puello directing, the series is a testament to their visionary leadership and passion for art. Their expertise promises an insightful exploration into the art world, brought to audiences through Vivid Arts Network TV.

Stay Updated

For those eager to dive into "Art Titans: Masters of the New Era," streaming the documentaries is easy via Vivid Arts Network TV on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Google Play or by visiting www.vividartsnetwork.tv online. This platform not only allows viewers to enjoy the series but also offers artists a chance to connect and share their work with a broader audience. Join us in this celebration of art's power to inspire, challenge, and connect across the globe.