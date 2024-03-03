St. Johnsbury/Multiple offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4001584

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/3/24 at approximately 1113 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 703 US Route 5, St Johnsbury (Comfort Inn & Suites)

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Protected Professional.

ACCUSED: Micah Drinkwine

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/3/24 at approximately 1113 hours VT State Police, St Johnsbury barracks was notified of a Domestic Assault through a third-party report. At approximately 1148 hours, Troopers and Officers with St Johnsbury PD met with the victims at STJ Police Department. Investigation found Micah had caused bodily injury to a family member and was violating his court ordered conditions of release.

Following this, Troopers located Drinkwine at the Comfort Inn in St Johnsbury. While Troopers were attempting to speak with Drinkwine he made several threats towards the Troopers and aggressively approached them with a deadly weapon. Over the course of the arrest Drinkwine resisted Troopers efforts however he was able to be subdued by the Troopers and placed in custody. There were no injuries sustained to Drinkwine or the Troopers involved. Drinkwine was transported to the St Johnsbury barracks for processing. Drinkwine was lodged at NERCF for lack of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia County Criminal Court on 3/4/24 at 1230pm.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/4/24 1230pm

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

