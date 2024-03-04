Jack Dorsey Endorses the Africa Bitcoin Conference
The Africa Bitcoin Conference is playing a crucial role in bringing together key stakeholders and fostering discussions that can drive meaningful change, everyone here needs to attend.”PORTUGAL, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking moment at the recently concluded Bitcoin Atlantis conference held in Madeira, Portugal, Jack Dorsey, co-founder, and former CEO of Twitter, expressed his endorsement and support for the Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC).
— Jack Dorsey
Dorsey participated in a panel discussion alongside Farida Nabourema, Togo activist and the founder of ABC, and Lyn Alden, founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, shedding light on the significance of Bitcoin for freedom.
The panel, moderated by Alex Gladstein of Human Rights Foundation, provided a platform for Dorsey, Nabourema and Alden to discuss the transformative power of Bitcoin and decentralized technologies in addressing financial inclusion and economic empowerment across the continent. The speakers emphasized the importance of Bitcoin and the role it plays in the financial world, fostering freedom.
Dorsey commended the efforts of the Africa Bitcoin Conference in promoting dialogue and awareness surrounding Bitcoin adoption in Africa. He stated, "Africa is a region with immense potential for Bitcoin to make a real impact on people's lives. The Africa Bitcoin Conference is playing a crucial role in bringing together key stakeholders and fostering discussions that can drive meaningful change, everyone here needs to attend."
Farida Nabourema, the visionary behind the Africa Bitcoin Conference, expressed her gratitude for Dorsey's endorsement. "Having Jack Dorsey on board is a testament to the global significance of our mission. We believe that Bitcoin can be a catalyst for positive socio-economic change in Africa, and events like the Africa Bitcoin Conference serve as a platform to catalyze this transformation," she said.
The Africa Bitcoin Conference is set to become a pivotal annual event, bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore the vast opportunities that Bitcoin offer in the African context. The third edition of the ABC will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information about the Africa Bitcoin Conference, please visit www.afrobitcoin.org
