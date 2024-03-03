One Person Deceased After Chicopee Fire 

CHICOPEE — One person has died after a fire this morning in a Southwick Street home, said Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick J. Major, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

The Chicopee Fire Department responded to the area of 89 Southwick St. at 9:39 this morning after a passerby reported seeing smoke. Firefighters made entry to attack the fire and contained it to the first floor, where they located one adult deceased.

“Our hearts go out to the family after this tragedy,” Chief Stamborski said. “It’s a sad day for them and our community.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the person’s death.

No other occupants were inside the three-family home at the time. One dog perished in the fire but firefighters were able to rescue a cat.

The fire does not appear suspicious, but the exact origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Chicopee Fire Department, Chicopee Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden County DA’s office.

###