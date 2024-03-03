Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash LSA / Request for Information

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B3000740

TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 3rd, 2024, @ 0801 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 67 W, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Richard Rice

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a crash with property damage on Vermont Route 67 W in the Town of Shaftsbury. A motor vehicle had reportedly crashed into Richard Rice’s tractor, which was parked in the driveway. In addition, the vehicle was left in the yard, and it was unknown if anyone was still with the vehicle.

Upon arrival, Troopers located a single motor vehicle crash occurred, causing property damage to the vehicle involved and the John Deere tractor belonging to Richard. There was nobody with the vehicle at the time of arrival to the scene. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling westbound on VT Route 67 W in Shaftsbury from North Bennington, headed toward the New York state line.

The vehicle involved was a silver 2012 Suzuki SX4 with Vermont registration, which was also reported as stolen the night before from the Price Chopper parking lot in Bennington.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 Ext. 8 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.