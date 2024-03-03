Berlin Barracks / UPDATE / Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

RUNAWAY JUVENILE

CASE#: 24A3001528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/02/2024 @ 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

JUVENILE: Kaliyah Washburn

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

UPDATE #1

Tropers from the Berlin Barracks safely located Kaliyah Washburn at a friend’s residence in Waterbury on the morning of March 3rd. She was evaluated by members of the Waterbury Ambulance Service for a possible minor ankle injury. She was then turned over to the care of her family.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Kaliyah Washburn left her residence following a disagreement with a caretaker. Kaliyah is described as 5'4" with medium length dirty blonde hair, approximately 115lb, and blue eyes. Kaliyah was last seen wearing a light green sweatshirt with “Florida” on it and tan sweatpants. Kaliyah may be wearing dark rimmed glasses.

The Vermont State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Kaliyah. A photo of Kaliyah is attached to this press release below. Anyone with information as to Kaliyah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191, contact Trooper Mae Murdock at Mae.Murdock@vermont.gov, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.