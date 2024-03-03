Berlin Barracks / UPDATE / Runaway Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident
RUNAWAY JUVENILE
CASE#: 24A3001528
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/02/2024 @ 1730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
JUVENILE: Kaliyah Washburn
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
UPDATE #1
Tropers from the Berlin Barracks safely located Kaliyah Washburn at a friend’s residence in Waterbury on the morning of March 3rd. She was evaluated by members of the Waterbury Ambulance Service for a possible minor ankle injury. She was then turned over to the care of her family.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Kaliyah Washburn left her residence following a disagreement with a caretaker. Kaliyah is described as 5'4" with medium length dirty blonde hair, approximately 115lb, and blue eyes. Kaliyah was last seen wearing a light green sweatshirt with “Florida” on it and tan sweatpants. Kaliyah may be wearing dark rimmed glasses.
The Vermont State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Kaliyah. A photo of Kaliyah is attached to this press release below. Anyone with information as to Kaliyah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191, contact Trooper Mae Murdock at Mae.Murdock@vermont.gov, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.