Submit Release
News Search

There were 111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,675 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / UPDATE / Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

RUNAWAY JUVENILE

        

CASE#: 24A3001528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/02/2024 @ 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

 

JUVENILE: Kaliyah Washburn                                               

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

UPDATE #1

Tropers from the Berlin Barracks safely located Kaliyah Washburn at a friend’s residence in Waterbury on the morning of March 3rd. She was evaluated by members of the Waterbury Ambulance Service for a possible minor ankle injury. She was then turned over to the care of her family.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile.  Kaliyah Washburn left her residence following a disagreement with a caretaker.  Kaliyah is described as 5'4" with medium length dirty blonde hair, approximately 115lb, and blue eyes. Kaliyah was last seen wearing a light green sweatshirt with “Florida” on it and tan sweatpants. Kaliyah may be wearing dark rimmed glasses.

 

The Vermont State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Kaliyah. A photo of Kaliyah is attached to this press release below.  Anyone with information as to Kaliyah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191, contact Trooper Mae Murdock at Mae.Murdock@vermont.gov, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / UPDATE / Runaway Juvenile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more