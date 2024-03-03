Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1001604   

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trevor Marchand                           

STATION: Westminster Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/2/2024 at approximately 0000 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford        

VIOLATION: Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency

 

ACCUSED: Orion R. Stone                                    

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT, 05301  

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On March 2, 2024, at approximately 0000 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a noise disturbance at a residence on Sweet Pond Road in the Town of Guilford. A resident reported a large gathering with many illegally parked vehicles on the street.

 

Vermont State Police arrived at the scene and found several minors who had been consuming alcohol at the residence. A resident at the home came to the door and was identified as Orion Robert Stone. An investigation determined that Stone had contributed to juvenile delinquency, and was subsequently cited and released.

 

Stone is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on April 16, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Trevor Marchand

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road,

Putney, Vermont 05346

O:802-722-4600

 

