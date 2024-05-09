Rocking Detroit: Terrazzo Masterpiece at Dan Gilbert's Rock Ventures
Rock Ventures OCM Central Hub's terrazzo installation depicts Detroit's city grid. The Installation is a winner in the NTMA's 2024 Honor Award program. John D’Angelo Photos
PALLADIANA TERRAZZO in Rock Ventures lobby incorporates large marble slabs in an epoxy matrix. John D'Angelo Photo
Artisan Tile received a national terrazzo award for an installation at the One Campus Martius renovation, showcasing Detroit's ongoing revival.
Gilbert is the cofounder of Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, as well as the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Investing billions in properties in downtown Detroit and surrounding neighborhoods over the years, Gilbert has played a pivotal role in the city's transformation.
The project to transform a 50,000-square-foot office space into the Rock Ventures hub has garnered praise and recognition, including an Honor Award from the National Terrazzo and Mosaic Association (NTMA). Artisan Tile of Brighton, Michigan, the terrazzo contractor on the project, received this prestigious award for their exceptional work, celebrated at the association's annual convention in Tucson on April 17.
At the core of the renovated space is a monumental spiral staircase designed to connect multiple levels and encourage interaction among the diverse group of over 100 companies that call the One Campus Martius Central Hub home. Pophouse, an interior design studio founded by Gilbert's wife, Jennifer Gilbert, is among these companies and played a crucial role in the renovation project. The architect for the project was Ghafari of Dearborn, Michigan.
“Artisan Tile's expertise in terrazzo installation was crucial in bringing the project to life,” a Pophouse representative said. “The use of terrazzo to create this design allowed for a complex pattern that was durable for high-traffic areas but at the same time provided one of the unique qualities of the entry experience.”
Terrazzo is a composite material poured on-site; standard terrazzo incorporates smaller aggregate chips within an epoxy or cement matrix. The installation at One Campus Martius is distinguished by the use of Palladiana terrazzo, which incorporates large marble slabs embedded in the terrazzo matrix. A spectacular Palladiana design incorporates 12-by-12-inch irregular marble slabs embedded in epoxy terrazzo in two sections at the main entry.
In addition to the Palladiana terrazzo, the meticulous craftsmanship of Artisan Tile is further highlighted in the ninth-floor entry. As a homage to Detroit’s original hub-and-spoke planning grid, three distinct epoxy terrazzo mixes with standard marble aggregates were used to represent the city's streets, buildings, and parks.
Attention to detail was paramount throughout the project, especially when installing the terrazzo city grid, which sits atop raised access flooring with a light ring around the perimeter, according to Morgen Panning, project engineer with Artisan Terrazzo. The terrazzo contractor also installed a large-scale custom mosaic, designed by the artist Faile, at the base of the monumental spiral staircase.
In addition to the NTMA Honor Award, Interior Design named the renovation project 2022’s Best of Year Award for a medium corporate office. The renovation project has also been recognized with an AIA Detroit Honor Award, the Architectural Woodwork Institute's "Award of Excellence," and a Detroit Design Award.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. The program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 152 members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA provides free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, descending from the mosaic artistry of Ancient Rome. It evolved as a sustainable building system as resourceful Venetian marble workers discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
