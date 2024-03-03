Laura Burnett, Producer and Musician, to Release Debut Single "Moments" on March 29th
Laura Luxe releases her single "Moments" from her forthcoming EP "Moments in Time" on March 29th on Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming services.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Burnett, known for her work as a tv producer and independent filmmaker, is stepping into the spotlight with her debut single "Moments" under the artist name Laura Luxe. The heartfelt indie rock love ballad will be released on March 29th, giving listeners a taste of what's to come on Laura Luxe's forthcoming EP "Moments in Time."
With a passion for storytelling and a love for music, Laura Luxe has been working on her EP for the past year, pouring her heart and soul into each track. The song "Moments" is a reflection of her personal experience and emotions; capturing the essence of falling in love.
"I am beyond excited to share this single with the world," says Laura. "Music has always been a huge part of my life and being able to release my own music is a dream come true. "Moments" is the first song I ever wrote. I hope that 'Moments' resonates with listeners and that they enjoy the melody."
"Moments" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more. The EP "Moments in Time" is set to be released in the next month, showcasing Laura's versatility as a musician and her ability to create powerful and relatable music. The EP is a mix of alternative and blues rock.
Don't miss the release of "Moments" on March 29th and stay tuned for more from Laura Luxe. Follow her on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes looks at her music journey. For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact [Laura Burnett at auralb006@hotmail.com].
