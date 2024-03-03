Perry Goldberg, candidate for LA County Supervisor, releases new radio ad
Ad highlights need for a change in leadership
challengers need to get creative with how to get out their messages”LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the election for LA County Supervisor in District 5 just days away, candidate Perry Goldberg has released a new radio ad that highlights the need for bold leadership in Los Angeles County. The ad is running now through election day.
— Perry Goldberg
"Unlike the incumbent, who has the ability to reach all constituents in the County with ease, challengers need to get creative with how to get out their messages," Goldberg said. "This radio ad is a way to reach voters during their long commutes, which unfortunately remain horrendous despite some relatively easy fixes that I would spearhead if elected."
With voter turnout expected to be low, motivating voters to vote is a top priority for Goldberg, who also recently hosted a get-out-the-vote event.
As Goldberg explains: "Nothing will change in LA County until we finally elect leaders who have clear goals and specific plans for solving LA's pressing problems. I have practical plans for making LA clean, safe and affordable for everyone. But whether the voters vote for me or one of the other challengers, one thing we know for sure is that the politicians like the incumbent who got us into this mess won't be the ones to get us out of it."
The ad can be found at PerryForLA.com/ad, and this online version also has accompanying video.
