Los Angeles County Supervisor Candidate Perry Goldberg Launches "Purple Pledge"

Los Angeles County Supervisor candidate Perry Goldberg has launched a bold new initiative designed to unite LA's highly polarized voters. Goldberg's "purple pledge" lays the foundation for Angelenos to come together from across the political spectrum to work together to solve LA's pressing problems.
"Only by showing each other respect can we create the right conditions for understanding each other and working cooperatively," Goldberg said. "As Abraham Lincoln and the bible warned us, a house divided against itself cannot stand. Division makes us dangerously weak. Averting disaster requires us to grow in our ability to talk with one another."
The pledge consists of the following promises:
We The People do hereby pledge:
We will do our part in moving our great country forward in a new spirit of understanding and cooperation.
We will listen carefully and respectfully to our fellow citizens.
We will take the time to patiently examine the facts.
We will seek to find common ground in our goals.
We will debate with civility and intellectual honesty.
We will not seek to win arguments by disparaging the character of those who disagree with us.
We will strive to find stable solutions transcending party, rather than solutions that ignore our neighbor's interests.
We will not forget that division is the path to destruction.
To this we pledge.
Goldberg's purple approach also includes other concepts to bridge the gap between left and right. For example, Goldberg believes that our leaders should be representing all of us, not playing exclusively for Team Red or Team Blue. Goldberg is registered as "No Party Preference" and calls on all candidates for public office to break free from the constraints of party affiliation.
In line with his purple approach, Goldberg is committed to ensuring that the County's policies reflect the wisdom from all parts of the political spectrum rather than being all red or all blue.
You can learn more about Perry Goldberg's "purple" approach, and also take the pledge, at www.PerryForLA.com/purple.
