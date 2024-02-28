LA County Supervisor Candidate Perry Goldberg To Host Virtual Get-Out-The-Vote Event
So far this year, retirees have been voting at 7x a higher rate than young people, putting young voters at risk of having their interests ignored by politicians
Unless young people start flexing their political muscle, they will continue to see retirement-aged candidates winning election-after-election.”LANCASTER, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perry Goldberg, who is running to unseat incumbent Kathryn Barger for LA County Supervisor in District 5, is hosting a virtual get-out-the-vote event this Saturday morning at 10 am. The purpose of the event is explain what is at stake for younger voters in this election and to develop and share strategies for how to encourage people to mail in their ballots. Voting is as simple as filling in the dots on the ballot, adding new meaning to the "dot" in ".gov."
— Perry Goldberg
"Young people have needs that are very different from older people" Goldberg said. "Unless young people start flexing their political muscle, they will continue to see retirement-aged candidates winning election-after-election."
Goldberg's platform involves the creation of thousands of starter homes for young people, finally putting home ownership within reach for people who currently are priced out of the market. Goldberg's platform also involves the creation of large retirement communities for older people, demonstrating that young and old voters alike can both benefit from a candidate committed to solving LA's problems for everyone.
CalMatters recently reported that only 2% of people aged 18-34 had already voted by mail, compared to 15% of people aged 65 and older.
The live stream event will be hosted on YouTube, and can be found in the @PerryForLA YouTube channel. The event also can be reached by clicking here. No registration is necessary but questions can be emailed to campaign@PerryForLA.com.
