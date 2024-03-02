Williston Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1001531
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/01/2024 @ approximately 1947 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bourne Road in the Town of Cambridge
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Seth Russin
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report that Seth Russin (27) violated a Temporary Order for Relief from Abuse. Through further investigation, it was learned that Russin violated the Temporary Order for Relief from Abuse by contacting a prohibited person via cell phone. Russin was shortly after located and issued a criminal citation to appear in the Lamoille County Court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/2024 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.