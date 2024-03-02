Williston Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1001531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/01/2024 @ approximately 1947 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bourne Road in the Town of Cambridge

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Seth Russin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report that Seth Russin (27) violated a Temporary Order for Relief from Abuse. Through further investigation, it was learned that Russin violated the Temporary Order for Relief from Abuse by contacting a prohibited person via cell phone. Russin was shortly after located and issued a criminal citation to appear in the Lamoille County Court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/2024 @ 12:30 pm

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.