MPD Arrests Man for a Residential Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a man has been arrested after burglarizing an occupied residence.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, at approximately 2:21 a.m., the suspect broke a window and entered an occupied residence in the 2900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect destroyed property. Responding officers apprehended the suspect.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, 21-year-old Andrew Johnson of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

CCN: 24031699